AILET 2023: Last Date to Pay Admission Fee, Check Important Details Here

AILET 2023: The NLU (National Law University), Delhi has recently announced the provisional merit list for Bachelor of Arts - Bachelor of Legislative Law (B.A. LL.B.), and Master of Law (LL.M) programmes. Those interested candidates who have applied for the B.A. LL.B. and LL.M. courses can the merit list through the NLU's official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

As per the recent updates, students who successfully find their names in the provisional merit list need to make the payment of the provisional admission fee to freeze their seats.

AILET 2023 1st Provisional Merit List PDF for LL.M - Direct Link

AILET 2023 2nd Provisional Merit List PDF for B.A. LL.B (Hons.) - Direct Link

According to the official notice released by the NLU Delhi, it is noted that the students who have shortlisted in the first merit list will need to submit Rs 50,000 as the provisional admission confirmation fee. However, the second provisional merit list will release on January 16, 2023.

How to Download AILET 2023 Provisional Merit List?

Candidates who are appearing for the AILET 2023 to get admission to various law programmes can go through the below-given steps to know how to download the AILET 2023 provisional merit list.

Step 1: Visit the NLU, Delhi's official website- nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2: Click on the Provisional Merit list (B.A. LL.B./LL.M.) available on the website

Step 3: Now, the Provisional Merit PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Search with the candidate's roll number

AILET 2023

As per the recent updates, candidates if a candidate fails to make the payment of the admission application fee after getting shortlisted, their admission will get canceled. However, their seats will be allotted to the next candidate in the given order of the AILET 2023 provisional merit lit.

Moreover, candidates will have to login with their credentials through NLU Delhi's official website. After submitting the fees, students are advised to download the payment receipt for future reference.

