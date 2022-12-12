AILET Answer Key 2023 (Soon): Know How To Calculate Score By Using Law Entrance Test Provisional Answer Key

AILET Answer Key 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Law University (NLU), Delhi will publish the provisional All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) answer key 2023 soon. As per the speculations, the officials release the AILET answer key 2023 within a few days of the law entrance exam. However, there has been no official update regarding the same. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download AILET answer 2023 in online mode at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

As per past trends, AILET answer key 2023 will be released in the form of PDF. Therefore, candidates are not required to use their login credentials to download the answer key of AILET. Also, NLU, Delhi will provide the facility to raise objections in the provisional AILET answer key 2023. The law entrance exam is conducted for admission to BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes in offline mode in around 39 cities in the country.

How To Calculate Scores By Using AILET Answer Key 2023?

After downloading the answer key of AILET 2023, candidates will be able to calculate their probable scores. To calculate the marks, they can follow the exam pattern of AILET 2023. They must know that the multiple-choice questions asked in AILET 2023 will carry 1 mark. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded 1 mark whereas 0.25 will be deducted in case of a wrong response.

Also, there will be no deduction of marks for unattempted questions. Also, 0.25 marks will be deducted in case, candidates have marked two answers to a question. Based on this, those who appeared for the law entrance exam can calculate their probable score.

How To Download AILET Answer Key 2023?

The answer key of AILET will be released separately for the BA LLB, LLM, and Ph.D. programmes. Candidates can download their respective AILET answer key 2023 in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to download AILET answer key -

1st Step - Go to the admission portal of AILET NLU, Delhi - nludelhi.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the answer key notification link for respective course - BA LLB, LLM, and Ph.D.

3rd Step - Now, scroll down to get to the AILET 2023 answer key pdf file.

4th Step - On the new page, AILET answer key pdf will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download the answer key as well the question paper for the respective course.

