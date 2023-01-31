    AISHE Report 2020-21: M.Phil Enrolment Drops by 61 Percent Over 5 Years, Read More Details Here

    As per the All India Survey in Higher Education (AISHE) report of the year 2020-21, the student enrolment ratio for the M.Phil programme has significantly declined in the recent survey conducted by the Education Ministry. However, other research-based programmes, such as PhD and Postgraduate degrees, have seen a rise of 50.21% and 17.69%, respectively, in enrolment in the past five years. Read the full report given below. 

    Updated: Jan 31, 2023 12:13 IST
    AISHE Report 2020-21:  The  Education Ministry conducted the All India Survey on Higher Education for the years 2020 to 2021. According to the AISHE Report 2020-21, the student enrolment index in M.Phil programmes has seen a major fall of about 61.3 per cent over the last five years.

    The report reveals that the student admission number dropped from 43,267 in 2016-17 to 16,744 in 2020-21 respectively as informed in a recent government survey. The latest final report of the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) Report 2020-21 released by the ministry on January 29, 2023 (Sunday), also stated that the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of MPhil courses is -21.1. MPhil and Certificate programmes are the only two programmes that have seen a major fallback in the total number of enrolments this year.

    Whereas, other research-based programmes including PhD and Postgraduate degrees have seen a significant increase of 50.21% and 17.69%, respectively, in student enrolment ratio in the past five years.

    AISHE Annual Report 2020-21 - Check Here

    Level-wise Student Enrolment & CAGR

    Courses

    2016-17

    2017-18

    2018-19

    2019-20

    2020-21

    Enrolment Rise/Fall

    Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

    M.Phil

    43267

    34109

    30692

    23934

    16744

    -61.30076039

    -21.1

    PhD.

    141037

    161412

    169170

    202550

    211852

    50.21022852

    10.7

    PG

    4007570

    4114310

    4042522

    4312535

    4716649

    17.69349007

    4.2

    Discontinuation of M.Phil Programme

    Due to the major reduction in enrolment numbers for the various M.Phil programmes, the Government of  India decided to completely discontinue the course.  Under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Indian Government has advised that the MPhil programme should be stopped and no reason has been declared by the officials so far.

    The New Education Policy 2020 stated that Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are given the choice and flexibility to offer different available structures of Master’s programmes which are as follows.

    • 2-year programme with the second year fully devoted to research (for those who have completed the 3-year Bachelor’s programme)
    • Students having a 4-year Bachelor’s programme along with Research can enrol for a 1-year Master’s programme
    • An integrated 5-year Bachelor’s/Master’s programme. Undertaking a PhD shall require either a Master’s degree or a 4-year Bachelor’s degree with Research meanwhile the MPhil programme shall be discontinued

    This year’s AISHE report has been prepared on the basis of responses received from 1,084 universities, 40,176 colleges and 8,696 standalone institutions.

