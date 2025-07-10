AISSEE 2025 Seat Allotment Result Round 2 Announced at pesa.ncog.gov.in

AISSEE 2025 Round 2 Result: The Sainik Schools Society has released the Round 2 seat allotment results for admission to Sainik Schools across India for the year 2025-26. Candidates who appeared for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2025) can now check the status of their allotment via the official e-counselling portal: pesa.ncog.gov.in.

This announcement is made two weeks after the Round 1 results were announced on June 26, 2025 and is yet another major event in the multi-stage admission process to India's Sainik Schools.

Round 2 e-counselling began on July 7, 2025 and will continue until July 25, 2025. During this period students who were allotted a seat must complete all required activities, including their medical examination and document verification if they want to secure their admission.The allotment is made based on merit from AISSEE 2025, category merit, and school choice during the choice filling process. Candidates should act quickly so they are not disqualified and lose the offered seat.