AISSEE 2025 Seat Allotment Result Round 2 Announced at pesa.ncog.gov.in

AISSEE 2025 Round 2 Result: The Sainik Schools Society has released the Round 2 seat allotment results for admission to Sainik Schools across India for the year 2025-26. Candidates who appeared for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2025) can now check the status of their allotment via the official e-counselling portal: pesa.ncog.gov.in.
This announcement is made two weeks after the Round 1 results were announced on June 26, 2025 and is yet another major event in the multi-stage admission process to India's Sainik Schools.
Round 2 e-counselling began on July 7, 2025 and will continue until July 25, 2025. During this period students who were allotted a seat must complete all required activities, including their medical examination and document verification if they want to secure their admission.The allotment is made based on merit from AISSEE 2025, category merit, and school choice during the choice filling process. Candidates should act quickly so they are not disqualified and lose the offered seat.
How to Download The Sainik School Round 2 Admission 2025 Result?
Applicants can download the Sainik School round 2 school result by following these steps:
-
Visit pesa.ncog.gov.in, the official website.
-
Go to the homepage's "Latest News/Events" section.
-
Select "Results for Round 2 of Online Counselling."
-
Enter your date of birth and roll number on the login page.
-
Check the status of your seat allocation on the screen.
-
Save the outcome on your computer for later use.
AISSEE 2025: Important Seat Allotment Dates
The results of the first round of seat allocation for AISSEE 2025 were revealed on June 26. Results of Round 2 were released today, July 10, after it began on July 7. The deadline for the Round 2 allocation process is July 25, 2025.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Round 1 seat allotment results announced
|
June 26, 2025
|
Round 2 seat allotment process began
|
July 07, 2025
|
Round 2 seat allotment results announced
|
July 10, 2025
|
Round 2 seat allotment process ends
|
July 25, 2025
Related Stories
AISSEE 2025: Additional Details
The Round 2 e-counselling process will begin on July 7, 2025, and last through July 25, 2025. In order to be admitted, students who have been allotted seats during this time must complete all procedures, including presenting their documentation and undergoing medical verification. The allocation has been determined based on the AISSEE 2025 merit, category, and school selections made during the choice-filling process. It is advised that candidates act right away to avoid being disqualified or losing the seats they have been allotted.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation