    AKTU Admissions 2022: Registrations for Vacant seats to begin from December 1, Check Details here

    AKTU has released a notification regarding the AKTU Admission process for vacant seats. Students who are interested in applying for the vacant seats can complete the pre-registrations from December 1, 2022 onwards. Check complete details here. 

    Updated: Nov 18, 2022 18:22 IST
    AKTU Admissions 2022
    AKTU Admissions 2022

    AKTU Admissions 2022:  AKTU has issued an official notification regarding the pre-registration for filling up vacant seats after the counselling process. According to the notification, the AKTU 2022 pre-registration process for the vacant seats will begin from December 1, 2022. Candidates interested in applying to the vacant seats can check the complete details here. 

    As per the notification released, the pre-registrations for the vacant seats must be done like the previous years. The link for students to complete the registrations will be available on the official website - aktu.ac.in. A direct link for students to complete the AKTU Pre-registrations for vacant seats will also be given on this page. 

    The official notification issued further stated that the affiliated colleges must ensure that the registration of the students is done under the institute-level management quota or else the students will not be considered for the enrolment process. 

    AKTU Pre-Registration Details

    When registering for admission to the vacant seat candidates are required to pay the online registration fee through the payment gateway provided. Students who have appeared for the UPTAC, JEE Main 2022, or other NTA exams and belong to the General, OBC and other state categories are to submit an application fee of Rs. 1000 while students from the SC and ST categories are required to submit a fee of Rs. 500.

    Candidates who have not taken these above-mentioned exams but possess the required academic qualifications and belong to General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and other state categories need to pay Rs. 2300 registration fee whereas SC and ST candidates should pay Rs. 1150 for admissions. 

    Steps to Register for AKTU Vacant Seats

    The AKTU Vacant seat registrations for 2022 admissions will begin soon. Students eligible for the admission process can check the registration steps below.

    • Step 1: Go to the main page- aktu.ac.in
    • Step 2: Open the registration link
    • Step 3: Fill in the correct details
    • Step 4: Once the registration is done, candidates will receive an application number through email
    • Step 5: Login by using credentials and the dashboard will open
    • Step 6: Upload the documents and pay the registration fee
    • Step 7: Check the data and then submit the form
    • Step 8: Take a printout for further reference

    Also Read: Pre-Matric Scholarship Registration 2022 For Class 9, 10 Scheduled Tribe Nagaland Students from 21 Nov

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories