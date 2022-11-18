AKTU Admissions 2022: Registrations for Vacant seats to begin from December 1, Check Details here

AKTU Admissions 2022: AKTU has issued an official notification regarding the pre-registration for filling up vacant seats after the counselling process. According to the notification, the AKTU 2022 pre-registration process for the vacant seats will begin from December 1, 2022. Candidates interested in applying to the vacant seats can check the complete details here.

As per the notification released, the pre-registrations for the vacant seats must be done like the previous years. The link for students to complete the registrations will be available on the official website - aktu.ac.in. A direct link for students to complete the AKTU Pre-registrations for vacant seats will also be given on this page.

The official notification issued further stated that the affiliated colleges must ensure that the registration of the students is done under the institute-level management quota or else the students will not be considered for the enrolment process.

AKTU Pre-Registration Details

When registering for admission to the vacant seat candidates are required to pay the online registration fee through the payment gateway provided. Students who have appeared for the UPTAC, JEE Main 2022, or other NTA exams and belong to the General, OBC and other state categories are to submit an application fee of Rs. 1000 while students from the SC and ST categories are required to submit a fee of Rs. 500.

Candidates who have not taken these above-mentioned exams but possess the required academic qualifications and belong to General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and other state categories need to pay Rs. 2300 registration fee whereas SC and ST candidates should pay Rs. 1150 for admissions.

Steps to Register for AKTU Vacant Seats

The AKTU Vacant seat registrations for 2022 admissions will begin soon. Students eligible for the admission process can check the registration steps below.

Step 1: Go to the main page- aktu.ac.in

Step 2: Open the registration link

Step 3: Fill in the correct details

Step 4: Once the registration is done, candidates will receive an application number through email

Step 5: Login by using credentials and the dashboard will open

Step 6: Upload the documents and pay the registration fee

Step 7: Check the data and then submit the form

Step 8: Take a printout for further reference

