Allahabad University BCom, BSc cut off 2023 releases, check cutoff marks here

Allahabad University cut off 2023: The University of Allahabad has released the undergraduate cut-off marks for B.Com, B.Sc, BCA and other subjects. Along with this, the dates for counselling has also been announced. As per the schedule, candidates who have already registered for the Allahabad University BCom counselling can pay the fees by August 30, 2023.

Further, the document verification will be done till August 30, 2023 by 5 PM. The admission for undergraduate courses in Allahabad University will be done based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023.

Allahabad University BCom Cutoff 2023

Candidates can check the cutoff for BCom provided in the table below:

Category AU BCom cut-offs Unreserved 415.00 and above SC 285.04 and above ST 118.00 and above

Allahabad Counselling BSc Cutoff 2023

Go through the table to know the BSc Maths cut off provided in the table below:

Category BSc Maths cut-offs Unreserved 570 and above SC 61 and above

Allahabad University Cutoff 2023

Candidates can check the cutoff for different UG subjects provided in the table below:

Subjects UR Cut off marks OBC Cut-off SC Cut-off B.VOC. (Media Production) 200 and above 5YR BCA & MCA (Data Science) 534 and above 486 and above 369 and above BCA 494 and above 442 and above 339 and above B.Sc (Bio) 594 and above BA (Media Studies) 350 and above 260 and above 75 and above B.A. LL.B (Hons.) 562 and above

Check Allahabad University BA Cut off marks 2023 Here

Document required during Allahabad University 2023 counselling

Candidates can check below the list of documents required for admission:

Class 10 mark sheet and certificate (original scanned copy)

Class 12 mark sheet and certificate (original scanned copy)

Migration certificate and transfer certificate

Caste Certificate (original scanned copy)

EWS Certificate (original scanned copy)

Aadhaar Card

Download undertaking for the gap year from the Admission website, fill, sign and upload

