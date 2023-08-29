  1. Home
Allahabad University BCom, BSc cut off 2023 releases, check cutoff marks here

Allahabad University cut off 2023: Candidates can check the UG admission CUET cutoff for different subjects below. Also, those who have registered for the Allahabad University BCom counselling can pay the fees by August 30, 2023. Know details here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 29, 2023 16:21 IST
Allahabad University cut off 2023: The University of Allahabad has released the undergraduate cut-off marks for B.Com, B.Sc, BCA and other subjects. Along with this, the dates for counselling has also been announced. As per the schedule, candidates who have already registered for the Allahabad University BCom counselling can pay the fees by August 30, 2023. 

Further, the document verification will be done till August 30, 2023 by 5 PM. The admission for undergraduate courses in Allahabad University will be done based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2023. 

Allahabad University BCom Cutoff 2023

Candidates can check the cutoff for BCom provided in the table below: 

Category

AU BCom cut-offs

Unreserved

415.00 and above

SC

285.04 and above

ST

118.00 and above

Allahabad Counselling BSc Cutoff 2023

Go through the table to know the BSc Maths cut off provided in the table below: 

Category

BSc Maths cut-offs

Unreserved

570 and above

SC

61 and above

Allahabad University Cutoff 2023

Candidates can check the cutoff for different UG subjects provided in the table below: 

Subjects 

UR Cut off marks 

OBC Cut-off

SC Cut-off

B.VOC. (Media Production)

200 and above
  •  
  •  

5YR BCA & MCA (Data Science)

534 and above

486 and above

369 and above

BCA

494 and above

442 and above

339 and above

B.Sc (Bio)

594 and above
  •  
  •  

BA (Media Studies)

350 and above

260 and above

75 and above

B.A. LL.B (Hons.)

562 and above
  •  
  •  

Check Allahabad University BA Cut off marks 2023 Here 

Document required during Allahabad University 2023 counselling

Candidates can check below the list of documents required for admission: 

  • Class 10 mark sheet and certificate (original scanned copy)
  • Class 12 mark sheet and certificate (original scanned copy)
  • Migration certificate and transfer certificate 
  • Caste Certificate (original scanned copy)
  • EWS Certificate (original scanned copy)
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Download undertaking for the gap year from the Admission website, fill, sign and upload 

