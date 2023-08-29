DU UG Spot Round Registrations 2023 To Start Today, Check Schedule Here

DU UG Spot Admission 2023: Delhi University will start the registrations for the DU UG spot round admission through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 today: August 29, 2023, from 5 pm in online mode. Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the spot admission to get admission into various undergraduate courses offered by Delhi University can fill out the registration form through the CSAS portal - admission.uod.ac.in, ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the University will release the list of the vacant seats for spot admission round 1 at 5 pm. Candidates can submit their applications from 5 pm onwards. While the last date to apply for the DU spot round 2023 is August 30.

DU UG Spot Round Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (To be available at 5 pm as per schedule)

DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates appearing for the Delhi University spot round 2023 can check the complete schedule in the table below:

Events Dates Declaration of the vacant seats for spot round 1 August 29, 2023 (5 pm) Candidates to apply for spot round admission round 1

Upgrade window for only the following numerary categories: CW, ECA, Sports August 29, 2023 (from 5 pm) to August 30, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Declaration of allocations in spot admission round 1, CW-II, ECA-II, Music-II, BFA-II September 1, 2023 (5 pm) Verify and approve the online applications made by the candidates September 2, 2023 (from 10 am) to September 4, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Last date to online payment of admission fees by the candidates September 5, 2023 (4.59 pm)

Check the official press release here

How to apply for spot round in DU 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the DU UG Spot round 1 registration form 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Delhi University CSAS portal - admission.uod.ac.in, ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Now, Click on the UG admissions tab

Step 3: A new login window will be open on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the necessary information as asked and submit the details

Step 5: Check the vacant seats given and start filling the DU UG Spot application form

Step 6: Candidates can select as many DU colleges and programmes

Step 7: Cross-check the application and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 8: Download the DU UG Spot application confirmation page for future use

