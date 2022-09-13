AP EAMCET 2022 Web option entry begins today, Apply at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAPCET 2022 Option Entry: Andhra Pradesh state Council of Higher Education will begin the AP EAMCET 2022 Web Option Entry process from today - September 13, 2022 onwards. Students who have qualified and registered for the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling procedure can visit the official website to complete the Web option entry process.

According to the schedule provided, the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling web option entry process will close on September 17, 2022. Candidates eligible for the counselling procedure are required to first visit the official website and enter the choice of college and course as per their preference for the AP EAPCET 2022 allotment procedure.

Candidates must note that only those who have completed their counselling registration and document verification process are eligible to complete the web option entry process. Students when completing the AP EAPCET 2022 web option entry process must note that they must enter the choices as per their preference for the seat allotment procedure. The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment list will be made available on September 22, 2022.

AP EAPCET Web Option Entry

The web option entry process is where students get to choose the course and college of their choice for the admission procedure. Students can follow the steps provided here to complete the AP EAPCET 2022 web option entry process.

Step 1: Visit the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling website

Step 2: Click on the EAPCET Web option entry link

Step 3: Enter the Login credentials in the link provided

Step 4: Enter the choices as per the order of preference

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

After the window for students to enter their choices is completed, the facility for candidates to edit the options entered will be opened on September 18, 2022. As per the notification issued, the options will be frozen on September 18, 2022 following which modification will not be possible.

