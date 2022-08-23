AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Document Verification Begins Today at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: With the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 registration already underway, the APSCHE and Department of Technical Education, AP will begin the document verification process for the same. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will hold the certificate verification process for the candidates online via the official website in a completely online format. The documents and certificates submitted or uploaded by candidates during the registration process will undergo verification during this page of the counselling process. The AP EAMCET 2022 Document Verification will go on from 23rd to 31st August 2022 for all the registered candidates.

Candidates to Pay Requisite Fee After Document Verification

The official notification released by the APSCHE has confirmed that for candidates who have completed the document verification online earlier during the application phase, will not be required to undergo verification again. Such candidates will be redirected to the payment page for counselling application fee, without any need for re-verification of the documents.

For the rest of the candidates, who couldn’t verify their documents during AP EAPCET 2022 Application stage, will be required to undergo detailed document verification in line with the process. After document verification is completed, such candidates will be advised to complete the fee payment process and download "Print Verified Status". In case candidates are facing a problem while having their certificates verified online, they are advised to visit the nearest help centre.

Web Options Choosing from 28th to 31st August

Along with the verification of documents, candidates will also have to select the web options for the counselling process, simultaneously. The AP EAMCET 2022 Web Option Choice option will be made available to the candidates online via the official portal from 28th August 2022 onwards. During this process, candidates will be required to specify their preferred choice of college and course which they want to join as per their rank. Based on the web options exercised by the candidates and their AP EAMCET 2022 Rank and score, the final seat allotment will be done.

