  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP EAMCET Phase 2 Counselling Schedule Released, Registration To Begin Tomorrow

AP EAMCET Phase 2 Counselling Schedule Released, Registration To Begin Tomorrow

AP EAMCET counselling final phase schedule has been released online. The registrations for the phase 2 counselling process will begin tomorrow, September 14, 2023. Check details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 13, 2023 13:02 IST
AP EAMCET Counselling Phase 2 Counselling Schedule
AP EAMCET Counselling Phase 2 Counselling Schedule

AP EAMCET Counselling Phase 2: AP EAMCET 2023 final phase counselling schedule released. The registrations for the APEAMCET counselling process will begin tomorrow. Candidates applying for the counselling round can visit the official website of AP EAMCET to check the complete schedule. 

According to the official notification released, the candidates who have cleared the AP EAPCET 2023 exams and participated in the phase 1 counselling process can apply fresh for the phase 2 counselling. As per the given dates, the registrations and online certificate verification process for the final phase allotment result will begin on September 14, 2023. Candidates can submit the registrations until September 15, 2023. 

AP EAPCET counselling schedule is available on the official counselling portal - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Students can also check the counselling schedule and other related details here. 

AP EAMCET Counselling Phase 2 Schedule

The AP EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule for phase 2 allotment is available on the official website. Candidates can check the complete schedule and related details here. 

Particulars

Date

Online payment of processing fee cum registration and online certificate verification

September 14 to 15, 2023

Online verification of uploaded certificates a

September 14 to 16, 2023

Exercising the web-options

September 14 to 17, 2023

Change of options for the candidates

September 17, 2023

Allotment of seats

September 21, 2023

Self-reporting and reporting at college

September 22 to 25, 2023

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Registrations

The registrations for the phase 2 allotment round will begin on September 14, 2023. Candidates eligible to participate in the second round allotment can follow the steps provided below and complete the application process. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the phase 2 allotment registration link

Step 3: Enter the details and select the slot for verification

Step 4: Enter the options for the allotment process

Step 5: Save the choices and click on the submit link

Also Read: AP ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Registration Concludes Tomorrow; Check Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023