AP EAMCET Phase 2 Counselling Schedule Released, Registration To Begin Tomorrow

AP EAMCET Counselling Phase 2: AP EAMCET 2023 final phase counselling schedule released. The registrations for the APEAMCET counselling process will begin tomorrow. Candidates applying for the counselling round can visit the official website of AP EAMCET to check the complete schedule.

According to the official notification released, the candidates who have cleared the AP EAPCET 2023 exams and participated in the phase 1 counselling process can apply fresh for the phase 2 counselling. As per the given dates, the registrations and online certificate verification process for the final phase allotment result will begin on September 14, 2023. Candidates can submit the registrations until September 15, 2023.

AP EAPCET counselling schedule is available on the official counselling portal - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Students can also check the counselling schedule and other related details here.

AP EAMCET Counselling Phase 2 Schedule

The AP EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule for phase 2 allotment is available on the official website. Candidates can check the complete schedule and related details here.

Particulars Date Online payment of processing fee cum registration and online certificate verification September 14 to 15, 2023 Online verification of uploaded certificates a September 14 to 16, 2023 Exercising the web-options September 14 to 17, 2023 Change of options for the candidates September 17, 2023 Allotment of seats September 21, 2023 Self-reporting and reporting at college September 22 to 25, 2023

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Registrations

The registrations for the phase 2 allotment round will begin on September 14, 2023. Candidates eligible to participate in the second round allotment can follow the steps provided below and complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the phase 2 allotment registration link

Step 3: Enter the details and select the slot for verification

Step 4: Enter the options for the allotment process

Step 5: Save the choices and click on the submit link

Also Read: AP ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Registration Concludes Tomorrow; Check Schedule Here