    AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Option Entry Schedule released, Check at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

    Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has released the schedule for the option entry process for the AP EAMCET/ EAPCET 2022 Counselling procedure. Students eligible for the EAMCET 2022 counselling can click on the link provided here to check the schedule. 

    Updated: Sep 12, 2022 09:42 IST
    AP EAPET 2022 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has released the schedule for the option entry process for the AP EAMCET/ EAPCET 2022 Counselling procedure. According to the schedule candidates who have completed the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling registrations can complete the choice entry process from tomorrow - September 13 to September 17, 2022. 

    Along with entering the choices students will also be able to make changes in the options entered on September 18, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling can complete the web option entry process through the link provided on the official website. 

    The link for students to complete the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Web Option Entry is available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also complete the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling option entry by clicking on the link given below.

    AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Link

    AP EAPCET 2022 Notification

    AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

    According to the schedule given, the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment List will be made available on the website on September 22, 2022. The AP EAMCET 2022 Seat allotment list will be issued based on the options entered by students in the choice filling procedure. 

    Based on the seat allotment list the students who  have been allotted seats will be required to complete the self-reporting between September 23 and 27, 2022.

    AP EAPCET 2022 Schedule

    Steps to complete the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Option Entry process

    The AP  EAMCET 2022 Counselling Option Entry link is available on the counselling website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the web option entry process.

    Step 1: Visit the AP EAMCET counselling website

    Step 2: Click on the EAMCET 2022 Candidate Login Link

    Step 3: Enter the Credentials as required

    Step 4: Enter the options as per choice of course and preference of college

    Step 5: Submit the form and keep a copy for reference

