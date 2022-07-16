AP ECET 2022 Hall Tickets (OUT): AP ECET Admit Cards Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

AP ECET 2022 Hall Tickets (OUT): With just few days left for the examination, APSCHE has officially released the AP ECET 2022 Hall Tickets today. JNTU Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE - Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, has formally issued the AP ECET 2022 Admit Cards for the upcoming state-level entrance examination. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 hall tickets have been made available online and published on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To get quick and convenient access to AP ECET 2022 Admit Cards, candidates can also click on the direct link placed below:

AP ECET 2022 on 22nd July; Admit Cards Mandatory

The AP ECET Hall Ticket 2022 issued by the exam authority today, is for the state-level engineering entrance exam which is scheduled to be held on 22nd July 2022. The AP ECET 2022 Exam is being held to screen candidates for admission to 2nd year Engineering, Pharmacy courses for Diploma holders of Engineering and Technology and B.Sc Mathematics. The test will be conducted by JNTU Kakinada in two sessions i.e., Morning session from 9 AM to 12 PM and afternoon session from 3 PM to 6 PM. Candidates should note that the AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022 issued today is a mandatory document without which they wouldn’t be able to appear for the exam. Therefore, they are advised to access and download the same on priority.

How to Download AP ECET Hall Tickets 2022 online?

Taking into account the ease of access for the candidates, the Andhra Pradesh ECET 2022 Admit Cards have been issued online to the candidates. Registered candidates can decide to log onto the portal cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to access and download their individual hall tickets. After logging onto the website, candidates will see the option for ‘Download Hall Tickets’ flashing on their screen. By clicking on this option, they will be taken to a new page with input fields for Registration Number and Date of Birth. After entering the requisite details and submitting them on the website, candidates will be shown their AP ECET 2022 Hall Ticket on the screen. The same can be downloaded in PDF format on their devices.

