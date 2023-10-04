  1. Home
  3. AP ICET 2nd Round Counselling 2023 Dates Soon? Check Expected Schedule, Top Colleges List Here

AP ICET 2nd Round Counselling 2023 Dates Soon? Check Expected Schedule, Top Colleges List Here

AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023 dates are expected to be out soon. Candidates can check out the tentative schedule and top colleges expecting PP ICET 2023 scores here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 4, 2023 12:33 IST
AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has recently declared the phase 1 seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET. Now, it is expected that AP ICET Counselling 2023 round 2 dates will be out soon.

However, candidates must note that there is no official confirmation regarding the same. The conduction of AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023 depends upon the availability of seats. Candidates are eagerly waiting for the announcement of ICET 2nd counselling 2023 dates ap.

Check out the table for mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

AP ICET 2nd counselling registration 

1st week of October (expected)

Web Options Entry

To be announced

Change of web options

To be announced

AP ICET 2nd round seat allotment

To be announced

Reporting to the allotted college

To be announced

List of Top Colleges Accepting AP ICET 2023 Scores

Check out the list of a few colleges below:

  1. Dr B R Ambedkar University
  2. Adikavi Nannaya Univ College of Arts & Commerce
  3. Adikavi Nannaya University Campus
  4. Vikrama Simhapuri University
  5. Krishna University
  6. Andhra University Colleges Of Arts And Commerce
  7. Yogi Vemana University
  8. Sri Krishnadevaraya University
  9. Acharya Nagarjuna University College
  10.  Rayalaseema University
  11.  Abdul Haq Urdu University

AP ICET Phase 1 Counselling 2023 Result Announced

APSCHE has released the ICET 2023 counselling phase 1 allotment result. Students who have applied for the first round seat allotment process can check the results through the link given on the official counselling website. To check the AP ICET counselling seat allotment result candidates can visit the official website and log in using the hall ticket number and date of birth.

Also Read: Bangalore School Timings May Change due to Road Congestion; Check Karnataka School News Here
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
