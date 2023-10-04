AP ICET 2nd Round Counselling 2023 Dates Soon? Check Expected Schedule, Top Colleges List Here

AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has recently declared the phase 1 seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET. Now, it is expected that AP ICET Counselling 2023 round 2 dates will be out soon.

However, candidates must note that there is no official confirmation regarding the same. The conduction of AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023 depends upon the availability of seats. Candidates are eagerly waiting for the announcement of ICET 2nd counselling 2023 dates ap.

AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023 Dates- Direct Link (Available Soon)

AP ICET 2nd Counselling 2023 Dates

Check out the table for mandatory events below:

Events Dates AP ICET 2nd counselling registration 1st week of October (expected) Web Options Entry To be announced Change of web options To be announced AP ICET 2nd round seat allotment To be announced Reporting to the allotted college To be announced

List of Top Colleges Accepting AP ICET 2023 Scores

Check out the list of a few colleges below:

Dr B R Ambedkar University Adikavi Nannaya Univ College of Arts & Commerce Adikavi Nannaya University Campus Vikrama Simhapuri University Krishna University Andhra University Colleges Of Arts And Commerce Yogi Vemana University Sri Krishnadevaraya University Acharya Nagarjuna University College Rayalaseema University Abdul Haq Urdu University

AP ICET Phase 1 Counselling 2023 Result Announced

APSCHE has released the ICET 2023 counselling phase 1 allotment result. Students who have applied for the first round seat allotment process can check the results through the link given on the official counselling website. To check the AP ICET counselling seat allotment result candidates can visit the official website and log in using the hall ticket number and date of birth.

