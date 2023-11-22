AP ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Allotment Result Today, Get Allotment Letter Link Here

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Phase 2: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP ICET 2023 counselling phase 2 allotment result today, November 22, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the phase 2 counselling process can visit the official website today to check the results.

Candidates allotted seats can report for the admissions tomorrow, November 23, 2023. Students are required to download the allotment letter through the link provided on the official website. Along with the allotment letter, candidates are also required to carry all the required documents and a set of photocopies.

AP ICET 2023 counselling phase 2 allotment result will be announced on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Students can also download the ICET 2023 result and download the allotment letter through the direct link given below.

AP ICET 2023 Allotment Result - Link to be Available soon

Steps to Check AP ICET 2023 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result

AP ICET 202 counselling phase 2 counselling allotment results will be announced today. Students can check the results and download the allotment letter following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the AP ICET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the AP ICET 2023 result link

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the allotment result for admissions

AP ICET 2023 Documents Required For Admission

Candidates reporting for admission need to carry the following documents with them along with photocopies.

AP ICET-2023 hall ticket

AP ICET-2023 rank card

AP ICET 2023 allotment letter

Transfer certificate (T.C.)

Degree marks memos

Degree provisional certificate

Intermediate marks memo

S.S.C. or its equivalent marks memo

Study certificates from class IX to Degree

Residence certificate.

Residence certificate of either of the parent in AP for 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh

Income certificate

Caste certificate

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate

Local status certificate

