AP ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here To Download Allotment Order

AP ICET 2023 Phase 2 Allotment: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has announced the AP ICET 2023 phase 2 seat allotment results. Those who have applied for the phase 2 allotment round can visit the official website of AP ICET 2023 to check the results and download the allotment letter.

To check the AP ICET 2023 allotment result students are required to visit the official website and login using the hall ticket number and date of birth. Those who have been allotted seats as per their choices can report for the admissions from November 25, 2023. Candidates when reporting for admissions are advised to carry all required documents and photocopies with them along with the allotment order.

AP ICET 2023 counselling phase 2 allotment result is available on the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in. Eligible candidates can also download the allotment order through the link given below.

AP ICET 2023 Counselling Allotment order - Click Here

How to Check AP ICET 2023 Phase 2 Allotment Result

The AP ICET 2023 counselling phase 2 allotment result link is available on the official website. Candidates can download the allotment order for admissions through the link given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ICET 2023 counselling

Step 2: Click on the allotment order link given

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the allotment order for further admissions

Candidates have been allotted seats in the second phase allotment as per the choices entered during the web options entry round. Students allotted seats must make sure that they report for the admissions on the provided date.

