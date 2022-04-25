AP Inter Class 11, 12 Exam Hall Tickets 2022 Released at bie.ap.gov.in, Get Download Link Here

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2022: As per the recent updates, the Board of Intermediate Examinations (BIE) has released the AP class 11 and 12 exam hall ticket 2022. The authorities can download the IPE March 2022 1st and 2nd year hall ticket at jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in. Students will have to go to their respective schools to get the AP intermediate class 11, 12 IPE General and Vocational exam admit card.

They can download their AP inter Ist year hall ticket 2022 AP through IPE roll number or SSC hall ticket number whereas to download their AP intermediate 2nd year hall ticket 2022, they will have to use the roll number or first year hall ticket number of the students.

Details on AP Inter Hall Tickets 2022

The Andhra Pradesh board admit card will likely to have reporting time for the general and vocational exams and other exam day guidelines. Students have to take the admit card to the exam hall for verification purposes. The AP intermediate hall ticket 2022 is an important document and students must carry their AP admit card 2022 on the exam day as no student will be allowed to sit in the exams without it.

Verification of Details Mentioned on AP Inter Hall Tickets 2022

The authorities should ensure the accuracy of their basic and exam details mentioned in the inter hall tickets 2022. While releasing the BIE AP inter hall ticket, principals of the colleges have been asked to verify the correctness of names, medium and subjects appearing in the exams before distributing the admit cards to the students. In case of any discrepancy, the authorities get in touch with the RIO concerned.

Check AP Intermediate Hall Ticket Official Notice PDF Here

AP Inter Exam 2022

The IPE March 2022 Class 11 exams will be conducted from 6th May and Class 12 from 7th May 2022. The Class 11 exams will start with the Second Language Paper 1, while the Class 12 exams will start with the Second Language Paper 2.

