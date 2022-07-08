AP LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket (Today): Download AP LAWCET Hall Tickets at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket (Today): With just a few days left for AP LAWCET 2022 Examination, the exam authority is expected to release the AP LAWCET 2022 Admit Card today. Yes, APSCHE - Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will release the AP LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket for the law entrance examination on 8th July 2022. The AP Law common entrance test, LAWCET 2022 is likely to be released by 12 PM by the council on the official exam portal. After being released, candidates will be able to access and download AP LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket for the upcoming entrance exam online via the website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, post release the below-given link for the AP LAWCET 2022 Download will also be activated, using which candidates will be able access it easily:

Download AP LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket - Direct Link (Available Soon)

AP LAWCET 2022 Exam on 13th July

AP LAWCET 2022 - the state-level law entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 13th July 2022. The entrance test will be held at dedicated exam centres that have been assigned to the candidates in their respective hall tickets. AP LAWCET 2022 exam will be held in the evening session i.e., from 3 PM to 4:30 PM in the evening. Candidates should keep in mind that the AP LAWCET 2022 Admit Card being released today are mandatory document to attempt the entrance tests and without it, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Therefore, registered candidates should try to access and download the AP LAWCET 2022 Exam on priority.

How to Download AP LAWCET 2022 Admit Card?

Like the application process, which was held completely online, the release of AP LAWCET Hall Ticket 2022 will also be done by the exam authority in a completely virtual or online manner. Candidates will be provided their hall tickets for AP LAWCET 2022 exam online via the official portal - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, candidates will have to select AP LAWCET Portal link, following which they will be taken to the dedicated portal. Here, students need to locate and click on link for AP LAWCET 2022 Admit Card link being displayed on the screen. After this, candidates need to enter their application number, date of birth and other credentials, as asked on the portal and submit them. In response, AP LAWCET Hall Ticket 2022 will be produced and displayed on the screen. Candidates need to download the hall ticket as a softcopy on their device and also take a printout of the same for future reference.

Also Read: AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Release Date Confirmed, AP EAPCET Answer Keys to be Out on 12th July at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in