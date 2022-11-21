AP OAMDC 2022 Seat Allotment Result Declared for Phase 3, Know How To Download

AP OADMC Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the Phase 3 seat allotment results of the Online Admission Module for Degree colleges (OAMDC) in online mode. Candidates who registered for the counselling can check the AP OAMDC seat allotment results for phase 3 at the official website i.e. oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. Candidates have to enter their registration number and date of birth to check the AP OAMDC seat allotment order. Also, they are required to lock their respective seats and pay the application fee.

Those who have secured the seats through AP OADMC seat allotment result for phase 3 must report to their respective colleges by November 22, 2022. Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OADMC) is an online admission process to get entry into government degree colleges, private autonomous degree colleges, private aided degree colleges, government autonomous degree colleges, and private unaided degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

AP OADMC Seat ALlotment Result 2022 for Phase 3 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to download AP OADMC 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Phase 3?

Candidates can check the Andhra Pradesh OADMC 2022 seat allotment results can visit the official website - oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download the AP OADMC seat allotment order result -

Step1: Visit the official website i.e. oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.

Step2: On the homepage, find and click on Download Allotment Order.

Step3: Enter the Registration number, Date of birth and captcha code.

Step4: Click on submit button.

Step5: Check the seat allotment result of AP OADMC.

List of documents Required for AP OADMC Counselling 2022

Those participating in the counselling round of AP OADMC will also have upload as well as carry it with them for verification and reporting to the allotted institutes.

AP OADMC application form

Aadhar card

Class 12 original transfer certificate

Class 10 marks memo and certificate

Character certificate

Passport size pictures - at least 2

Caste certificate

Latest income certificate

Residence proof

