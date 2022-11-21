MHT CET 2022: Round 2 Counselling 3-year LLB Seat Allotment Results Announced, Check Details Here

MHT CET Counseling 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the MHT CET 2022 Round 2 Allotment result for 3 year LLB programme. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can visit the website and check the allotment results through the link available.

To check the allotment results candidates are required to visit the website and enter the login Id and Password in the registration link. Those candidates who are shortlisted for the allotment can complete the admissions between November 22 to 25, 2022.

The MHT CET 3 year LLB Allotment Result is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also check the allotment result through the link provided below.

MHT CET Round 2 Allotment - Click Here

How to check MHT CET 2022 Allotment Result for round 2

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET official website

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET CAP Allotment link

Step 3: Click on the 3 year LLB link

Step 4: Click on the allotment link and login using the ID and Password

Details given on the MHT CET Round 2 Allotment Result

The Maharashtra CET Round 2 Allotment Result for 3 year LLB programme will include the details of the candidates along with the details of the seat and course allotted. Candidates can check the details of the allotment result here.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Counselling Details

Category of the candidate

Seat Allotted

Course and College allotted

Candidates who have been allotted seats must carry with them their documents and other academic certificates which need to be submitted for the admissions.

Also Read: ICAI CA December 2022 Exam From 16 Dec, Download CA Foundation Admit Card Soon at icai.org