AP OAMDC 2023 Phase 3 Registrations Begin, Web Options Entry From Sept 29

AP OAMDC Counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will begin the AP OAMDC phase three registration process today, September 27, 2023. Students applying for the third round counselling process can visit the official website of AP OAMDC counselling to complete the registration process. Candidates have time until September 28, 2023, to complete the counselling registration,s

The AP OAMDC counselling round 3 registration link is available on the counselling website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Those completing the registration process will be eligible to enter the choices for the third round allotment. According to the schedule given, candidates who complete the registration can login to enter the web options for allotment from September 29 to October 1, 2023.

The third round of AP OAMDC counselling allotment results will be announced on October 5, 2023. Candidates applying for the third counselling round can check the registration and application details given below.

AP OAMDC Counselling Phase 3 Registration - Click Here

AP OAMDC Counselling Round 3 Schedule

Particulars Date Registrations September 27 to 28, 2023 Exercising of web options September 29 to October 1, 2023 Phase 3 allotment October 5, 2023

AP OAMDC Counselling Phase 3 Registration

The AP OAMDC counselling phase 3 registration window will open today. Students can visit the website or follow the steps given here to register and participate in the counselling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website for AP OAMDC counselling

Step 2: Click on the OAMDC registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details and complete the application process and fee payment

Step 4: Save the applications for further reference

