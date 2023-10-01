  1. Home
AP PECET 2023 Seat Allotment Result Announced at pecet-sche.aptonline.in, Check Reporting Dates Here

AP PECET Counselling 2023: APSCHE has released the seat allotment result for physical education courses in online mode. Candidates can download AP PECET seat allotment list at the official website: pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET. Know reporting dates here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 1, 2023 11:39 IST
AP PECET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the seat allotment result for Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) counselling for admission to physical education courses. Candidates can check the seat allotment order online at pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET. 

They can download the AP PECET allotment order by logging in using: hall ticket number, date of birth, and captcha code. They can also check college-wise allotments. Those who have been allotted seats have to report to the allotted institutes from October 3, 2023. 

AP PECET 2023 Allotment Order - Direct Link (Available Now)
AP PECET college-wise allotment list 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP PECET Counselling Reporting Dates 2023 

Candidates can check the table below to know the reporting dates of Andhra Pradesh PECET: 

Events 

Dates 

Commencement of reporting 

October 3, 2023 

Last date of reporting 

October 7, 2023 

How to download AP PECET 2023 Seat Allotment Order?

The seat allocation order is available for download at pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET for applicants who participated in the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) for admissions.

Step 1: Go to the official website: pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: Allotment order and self-reporting 

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number, date of birth, and captcha code

Step 5: AP PECET seat allotment order will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download the letter and take a print out for future references 

List of Colleges Participating for AP PECET Counselling 2023 

Candidates can check the admission fees along with the name of the colleges: 

College Name

Intake

Fees

Andhra Kesari University

110

Rs 17,000

Acharya Nagarjune University College of Physical Education

110

Rs 17,000

Dhanalakshmi College of Physical Education

85

Rs 22,000

DRK Reddy College of Physical Education

85

Rs 23,500

Dravidian University

110

Rs 17,000

Gonna College of Physical Education

85

Rs 15,000

Jai Deep BEd College

85

Rs 15,000

Kodi Ramamurthy College of Physical Education

85

Rs 23,500

