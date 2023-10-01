AP PECET 2023 Seat Allotment Result Announced at pecet-sche.aptonline.in, Check Reporting Dates Here

AP PECET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the seat allotment result for Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) counselling for admission to physical education courses. Candidates can check the seat allotment order online at pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET.

They can download the AP PECET allotment order by logging in using: hall ticket number, date of birth, and captcha code. They can also check college-wise allotments. Those who have been allotted seats have to report to the allotted institutes from October 3, 2023.

AP PECET Counselling Reporting Dates 2023

Candidates can check the table below to know the reporting dates of Andhra Pradesh PECET:

Events Dates Commencement of reporting October 3, 2023 Last date of reporting October 7, 2023

How to download AP PECET 2023 Seat Allotment Order?

The seat allocation order is available for download at pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET for applicants who participated in the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) for admissions.

Step 1: Go to the official website: pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: Allotment order and self-reporting

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number, date of birth, and captcha code

Step 5: AP PECET seat allotment order will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the letter and take a print out for future references

List of Colleges Participating for AP PECET Counselling 2023

Candidates can check the admission fees along with the name of the colleges:

College Name Intake Fees Andhra Kesari University 110 Rs 17,000 Acharya Nagarjune University College of Physical Education 110 Rs 17,000 Dhanalakshmi College of Physical Education 85 Rs 22,000 DRK Reddy College of Physical Education 85 Rs 23,500 Dravidian University 110 Rs 17,000 Gonna College of Physical Education 85 Rs 15,000 Jai Deep BEd College 85 Rs 15,000 Kodi Ramamurthy College of Physical Education 85 Rs 23,500

