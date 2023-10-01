AP PECET 2023 Seat Allotment Result Announced at pecet-sche.aptonline.in, Check Reporting Dates Here

AP PECET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the seat allotment result for Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) counselling for admission to physical education courses. Candidates can check the seat allotment order online at pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET.
They can download the AP PECET allotment order by logging in using: hall ticket number, date of birth, and captcha code. They can also check college-wise allotments. Those who have been allotted seats have to report to the allotted institutes from October 3, 2023.
AP PECET 2023 Allotment Order - Direct Link (Available Now)
AP PECET college-wise allotment list 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
AP PECET Counselling Reporting Dates 2023
Candidates can check the table below to know the reporting dates of Andhra Pradesh PECET:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Commencement of reporting
|
October 3, 2023
|
Last date of reporting
|
October 7, 2023
How to download AP PECET 2023 Seat Allotment Order?
The seat allocation order is available for download at pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET for applicants who participated in the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) for admissions.
Step 1: Go to the official website: pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: Allotment order and self-reporting
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter hall ticket number, date of birth, and captcha code
Step 5: AP PECET seat allotment order will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the letter and take a print out for future references
List of Colleges Participating for AP PECET Counselling 2023
Candidates can check the admission fees along with the name of the colleges:
|
College Name
|
Intake
|
Fees
|
Andhra Kesari University
|
110
|
Rs 17,000
|
Acharya Nagarjune University College of Physical Education
|
110
|
Rs 17,000
|
Dhanalakshmi College of Physical Education
|
85
|
Rs 22,000
|
DRK Reddy College of Physical Education
|
85
|
Rs 23,500
|
Dravidian University
|
110
|
Rs 17,000
|
Gonna College of Physical Education
|
85
|
Rs 15,000
|
Jai Deep BEd College
|
85
|
Rs 15,000
|
Kodi Ramamurthy College of Physical Education
|
85
|
Rs 23,500
