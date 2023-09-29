UGC Releases State-wise Fake University Lists, Check Names Here

Fake Universities List: The University Grants Commission (UGC), a statutory body responsible for overseeing the standards of higher education in India, has recently released a notice regarding fake universities. UGC has compiled a comprehensive list of fake educational institutions across various states in the country. This list will help in recognising the fake universities and create awareness among the students and parents.
The UGC has issued clear instructions to the respective states, urging them to take necessary measures against these fraudulent universities. It emphasizes the need for measures to be put in place to prevent these fake institutions from misleading students and compromising the quality of education. The aim is to ensure that students have access to legitimate and reputable educational institutions that meet the established standards of quality and credibility.
UGC Releases State-wise Fake University Lists
The students and parents can check below the list of state universities that are fake:
Delhi
- All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036
- Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi
- United Nations University, Delhi
- Vocational University, Delhi
- ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi - 110 008
- Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
- Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033
- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085
Uttar Pradesh
- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
- National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
- Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: 227 105
Andhra Pradesh
- Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh: 522002
- Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: 530016
West Bengal
- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
- Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research,8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech Inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpurkur, Kolkata: 700063
UGC List of Fake Universities
Candidates can check the names of a few more fake universities in other states:
|
States
|
Name of Universities
|
Puducherry
|
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road
|
Maharashtra
|
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra
|
Karnataka
|
Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum
|
Kerala
|
St. John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala
