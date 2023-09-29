UGC Releases State-wise Fake University Lists, Check Names Here

Fake Universities List: The University Grants Commission (UGC), a statutory body responsible for overseeing the standards of higher education in India, has recently released a notice regarding fake universities. UGC has compiled a comprehensive list of fake educational institutions across various states in the country. This list will help in recognising the fake universities and create awareness among the students and parents.

The UGC has issued clear instructions to the respective states, urging them to take necessary measures against these fraudulent universities. It emphasizes the need for measures to be put in place to prevent these fake institutions from misleading students and compromising the quality of education. The aim is to ensure that students have access to legitimate and reputable educational institutions that meet the established standards of quality and credibility.

UGC Releases State-wise Fake University Lists

The students and parents can check below the list of state universities that are fake:

Delhi

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi

United Nations University, Delhi

Vocational University, Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi - 110 008

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: 227 105

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh: 522002

Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: 530016

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research,8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech Inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpurkur, Kolkata: 700063

UGC List of Fake Universities

Candidates can check the names of a few more fake universities in other states:

States Name of Universities Puducherry Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road Maharashtra Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra Karnataka Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum Kerala St. John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala

