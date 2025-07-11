AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Schedule OUT For GATE, GPAT Candidates; Details Here

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has issued the AP PGECET 2025 counselling schedule. Students applying for admissions to MTech and MPharmacy programmes qualified through GATE or GPAT must complete their registrations for web counselling through the link given on the official website. As per the details given, the AP PGECET 2025 counselling registrations are set to commence from July 14, 2025.
AP PGECET 2025 Schedule
Candidates eligible to apply for the online counselling process can follow the schedule given below.
Category
Dates
Registration
July 14 to 16, 2025
Verification of uploaded certificates
July 15 to 17, 2025
Web options
July 18 to 20, 2025
Change of Web options
July 21, 2025
Allotment of Seats
July 23, 2025
Self-reporting From
July 24 to 25, 2025
AP PGECET 2025 Counselling: Registration Process
The AP PGECET 2025 web counselling registration link will be available from July 14, 2025. Candidates eligible to participate in the counselling process can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP PGECET 2025 counselling
Step 2: Click on the registration link and enter all required details
Step 3: Fill out the online application form
Step 4: Upload all documents as per the sizes mentioned for verification
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save the filled application and click on final submission
