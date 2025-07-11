AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Schedule OUT For GATE, GPAT Candidates; Details Here

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has issued the AP PGECET 2025 counselling schedule. Students applying for admissions to MTech and MPharmacy programmes qualified through GATE or GPAT must complete their registrations for web counselling through the link given on the official website. As per the details given, the AP PGECET 2025 counselling registrations are set to commence from July 14, 2025.

AP PGECET 2025 Schedule

Candidates eligible to apply for the online counselling process can follow the schedule given below.