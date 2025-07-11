Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Schedule OUT For GATE, GPAT Candidates; Details Here

AP PGECET 2025 counselling schedule for MTech and MPharmacy GATE, GPAT candidates has been issued online. Eligible candidates can register for the web counselling process from July 14, 2025. Get the complete schedule and registration details here. 

BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 11, 2025, 09:46 IST
AP PGECET 2025 Counselling Schedule for GATE GPAT Candidates Out
AP PGECET 2025 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has issued the AP PGECET 2025 counselling schedule. Students applying for admissions to MTech and MPharmacy programmes qualified through GATE or GPAT must complete their registrations for web counselling through the link given on the official website. As per the details given, the AP PGECET 2025 counselling registrations are set to commence from July 14, 2025

AP PGECET 2025 Schedule

Candidates eligible to apply for the online counselling process can follow the schedule given below.

Category

Dates

Registration 

July 14 to 16, 2025

Verification of uploaded certificates

July 15 to 17, 2025

Web options

July 18 to 20, 2025

Change of Web options

July 21, 2025

Allotment of Seats

July 23, 2025

Self-reporting From

July 24 to 25, 2025

AP PGECET 2025 Counselling: Registration Process

The AP PGECET 2025 web counselling registration link will be available from July 14, 2025. Candidates eligible to participate in the counselling process can follow the steps provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP PGECET 2025 counselling 

Step 2: Click on the registration link and enter all required details

Step 3: Fill out the online application form

Step 4: Upload all documents as per the sizes mentioned for verification

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save the filled application and click on final submission

