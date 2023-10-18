AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Results Today, Get Link Here

AP PGECET Counselling Phase 2 Allotment: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will be announcing the AP PGECET 2023 phase 2 results today, October 18, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the phase 2 counselling round can visit the official website to check the results.

Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling are required to report to the allotted colleges to complete the admission process. To check the allotment result, students are required to visit the official website and enter the PGECET 2023 hall ticket number and password in the provided link.

The AP PGECET 2023 counselling phase 2 allotment result will be announced on the official website - pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. A direct link for students to check the allotment result will also be provided here.

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Allotment Result

The AP PGECET 2023 phase 2 allotment result will be announced today. Those who have applied for the allotment round can check the result through the ink given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP PGECET 2023

Step 2: Click on the Phase 2 allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

After the AP PGECET 2023 counselling allotment result is announced, students who have been allotted seats can report for admissions to the colleges allotted. When reporting for admissions, students are required to carry all necessary documents with them.

