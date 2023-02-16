AP POLYCET 2023 Exam Date Announced, Notification To Release Soon at polycetap.nic.in

AP POLYCET 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET AP) has released the exam date of the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2023 on the official website. As per the schedule, AP POLYCET will be conducted on May 10, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates can check the AP POLYCET exam date 2023 notification at sbtetap.gov.in.

According to media reports, the Technical Education Department has estimated that around 1.5 lakh candidates will be appearing for the AP POLYCET 2023 exam. As of now, only the AP POLYCET 2023 exam date has been announced. It is expected that the detailed notification for the AP POLYCET will be released soon at polycetap.nic.in.

AP POLYCET 2023 Exam Date and Time

Overview Specifications AP POLYCET May 10, 2023 AP POLYCET time 11 am to 1 pm

AP POLYCET 2023 Application Form

The SBTET AP will release the application form for AP POLYCET 2023 in online mode at - polycetap.nic.in. As of now, the official website shows - "Website is under maintenance." However, it is expected that AP POLYCET notification and application form 2023 will be released together. Those willing to fill up the AP POLYCET 2023 application form have to pay the registration fees. Candidates belonging to OC and BC categories will have to pay Rs 400 whereas SC and ST categories have to pay Rs 100. The complete details regarding AP POLYCET 2023 will be released soon.

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET AP) conducts AP POLYCET 2023 for admission to engineering and non-engineering diploma courses. All the qualified candidates in Andhra Pradesh POLYCET will be eligible for admission to all the government and private polytechnics and other technical institutes across Andhra Pradesh.

