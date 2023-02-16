    AMU Entrance Exam Dates 2023 Announced for BA, BSc, BCom, BTech, Check Schedule Here

    AMU Entrance Exam Dates 2023: Aligarh Muslim University has released the AMU exam dates for BA, BSc, BCom, BTech and BALLB. Candidates can check AMU entrance exam dates 2023 at amu.ac.in. Check complete schedule here 

    Updated: Feb 16, 2023 10:58 IST
    AMU Entrance Exam Dates 2023: The Aligarh Muslim University has announced the entrance exam dates for various courses in online mode. AMU has released the entrance exam dates for BA, BSc, BCom, BTech and BALLB courses on the official website - amu.ac.in. As per the schedule, AMU entrance exam for  BA, BSc, BCom will be conducted on  April 30 whereas AMU BTech and BALLB exams will be held on May 14, 2023. 

    Along with that, Aligarh Muslim University has also started the online application process for the AMU entrance exam 2023. As of now, the last date of AMU entrance exam 2023 application form has not yet been announced. The official website states - "The Aligarh Muslim University has started the admission process for the academic session 2023-24. Admission forms for various courses are now available online. Candidates can apply through the official website www.amucontrollerexams.com."  

    AMU Admission 2023 Application Form - Direct Link (Available Now)

    AMU Entrance Exam Dates 2023

    Events 

    Dates 

    B.A./B.Sc./B.Com Entrance Exam

    April 30, 2023

    B.Tech and BALLB

    May 14, 2023

    AMU MBA

    May 28, 2023

    AMU Entrance Exam 2023 Application Form 

    The Aligarh Muslim University has also released the admission form application form in online mode. The AMU admission form 2023 for various courses is available at amucontrollerexams.com. Candidates are required to fill out separate application forms for each course of study. AMU will accept CUET 2023 scores for admission to BA/BSc/BCom courses. Candidates who have to apply and qualify for CUET 2023 will be eligible for admission to these courses. The last date of application for AMU CUET 2023 is March 12, 2023.  

    Check AMU Entrance Exam 2023 Notice - Here

    AMU Admission 2023 Based on CUET Scores

    To get admission to Aligarh Muslim University, candidates will have to take the CUET entrance test in the specified Domain/ General/ Languages Sections for the concerned Course of Study. They will also have to fill online application form of Aligarh Muslim University for the concerned course of study specifying CUET application number. Further, they need to register and participate in counselling, if shortlisted for AMU 2023 admission.

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
