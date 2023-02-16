AMU Entrance Exam Dates 2023 Announced for BA, BSc, BCom, BTech, Check Schedule Here

AMU Entrance Exam Dates 2023: The Aligarh Muslim University has announced the entrance exam dates for various courses in online mode. AMU has released the entrance exam dates for BA, BSc, BCom, BTech and BALLB courses on the official website - amu.ac.in. As per the schedule, AMU entrance exam for BA, BSc, BCom will be conducted on April 30 whereas AMU BTech and BALLB exams will be held on May 14, 2023.

Along with that, Aligarh Muslim University has also started the online application process for the AMU entrance exam 2023. As of now, the last date of AMU entrance exam 2023 application form has not yet been announced. The official website states - "The Aligarh Muslim University has started the admission process for the academic session 2023-24. Admission forms for various courses are now available online. Candidates can apply through the official website www.amucontrollerexams.com."

AMU Entrance Exam Dates 2023

Events Dates B.A./B.Sc./B.Com Entrance Exam April 30, 2023 B.Tech and BALLB May 14, 2023 AMU MBA May 28, 2023

AMU Entrance Exam 2023 Application Form

The Aligarh Muslim University has also released the admission form application form in online mode. The AMU admission form 2023 for various courses is available at amucontrollerexams.com. Candidates are required to fill out separate application forms for each course of study. AMU will accept CUET 2023 scores for admission to BA/BSc/BCom courses. Candidates who have to apply and qualify for CUET 2023 will be eligible for admission to these courses. The last date of application for AMU CUET 2023 is March 12, 2023.

AMU Admission 2023 Based on CUET Scores

To get admission to Aligarh Muslim University, candidates will have to take the CUET entrance test in the specified Domain/ General/ Languages Sections for the concerned Course of Study. They will also have to fill online application form of Aligarh Muslim University for the concerned course of study specifying CUET application number. Further, they need to register and participate in counselling, if shortlisted for AMU 2023 admission.

