TISSNET 2023: Admit Card Today, Download at admissions.tiss.edu

TISSNET Admit Card 2023: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will be releasing the TISSNET 2023 Admit Card today - February 16, 2023. Candidates who have successfully completed the TISSNET 2023 registration and application process will be able to download the admit card through the link provided on the official website. Students must note that the TISSNET 2023 admit card will be issued only to those students whose applications have been submitted successfully.

The TISSNET 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website - admissions.tiss.edu. Candidates can also download the TISSNET 2023 Admit Card through the link which will be available here. The link will be activated as soon as the TISSNET 2023 Admit Card is released online.

TISSNET 2023 Admit Card - (Link to be Available Soon)

How to Download TISSNET 2023 Admit Card

The TISSNET 2023 Admit Card will be issued in online mode. Students scheduled to appear for the TISSNET 2023 exams can follow the steps provided here to download the TISSNET 2023 admit card.

Step 1: Visit the TISSNET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the TISSNET 2023 Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the TISSNET 2023 Login credentials

Step 4: The TISSNET 2023 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the TISSNET 2023 Admit Card for further reference

TISSNET 2023 admit card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students for the entrance exam. The TISSNET 2023 entrance exam admit card will include details such as the candidate's name and roll number, name of the exam, exam centre details and exam day instructions.

Details Given on TISSNET 2023 Admit Card

The TISSNET 2023 Admit Card will contain the following details

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of the Examination

Candidate Photograph and signature

Exam Centre Name and Address

Exam Schedule and reporting time

Exam Details

Instructions for candidates

According to the schedule given, TISSNET 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a single session from 2 PM to 3:40 PM.

