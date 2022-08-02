AP SSC Supplementary Results 2022 Tomorrow, Check BSE AP 10th Supply Result at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2022: The Directorate of Government Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BSE AP) has released the AP 10th Supplementary results 2022 date. As per the media reports, the AP SSC Supplementary result 2022 will be declared tomorrow on 3rd August. The officials will announce the result at 10 AM in online mode. Students will be able to check their AP SSC Supplementary result on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in.

To check the AP SSC Supplementary result 2022, students will have to use the required login credentials. Based on past trends, BSE AP usually releases these AP SSC Supplementary result 2022 results within 15-20 days of the exams concluding. This year, the class 10th supplementary exam was held from 6th to 15th July 2022.

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2022 Date and Time

According to media reports, the AP 10th Supplementary result 2022 will be declared tomorrow on 3rd August at 10 AM. However, students must note that an official notice on AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022 date is awaited on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. In case there are any changes in the AP SSC Supplementary result date and time as per BSE AP, the same will be updated here on this page.

Where To Check the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022?

To check Manabadi 10th supplementary result 2022, students will have to visit the official websites or they can check the same on this page too. However, there might be chances that due to heavy traffic, the official website of the AP board might get slow. However, students can check their AP Board supplementary result at these websites - bse.ap.gov.in and bseap.org.

AP SSC Result 2022 Statistics

As per media reports, this year, a total of 615908 students appeared for the AP 10th exam out of which 414285 passed. A total of 316820 boys appeared whereas 299085 girls appeared for the AP SSC exam 2022. The total number of girls passed are - 211460 and 202821 boys have qualified in the exam. This time, 615908 students from 11671 schools have appeared for the AP SSC exams. A total of 797 schools have recorded 100% pass percentage.

Also Read: AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 To Be Held Tomorrow: Download AP IPASE Hall Tickets Soon at bie.ap.gov.in