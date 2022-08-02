AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 To Be Held Tomorrow: Download AP IPASE Hall Tickets Soon at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022: As per the updates, the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will conduct the AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 from 3rd August (Tomorrow). To appear for the exam, candidates will have to carry their AP Inter Supplementary exam hall ticket 2022, without which they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Therefore, those who have not downloaded the AP Inter Supplementary hall ticket 2022 yet, are advised to download them at the earliest.

To download the AP Inter Supplementary hall ticket 2022, the candidates need to enter their login details such as - previous year AP Inter Hall ticket number and their date of birth to access it. The AP Inter 1st, 2nd Supplementary Exam hall tickets were released on 26th July 2022 at bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2022 Details

As per the released information, the Manabadi AP Intermediate Supplementary Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held from 3rd August 2022 i.e tomorrow. The AP Inter Supplementary exam will conclude on 12th August 2022. As per the timings mentioned on the hall ticket, the AP Inter exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm whereas the next session will be held from 2.30 to 5.30 pm. Soon after the conduction of exam, the authorities will release the date and time for the announcement of AP Inter Supplementary exam result 2022.

How To Download AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2022?

Candidates will need their previous AP Inter hall ticket number and date of birth to download their AP IPASE hall ticket. To use the login credentials, they need to visit the official website - bie.ap.gov.in and click on the right side corner stating - Download Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022. They will require to use their login credentials. The AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets will be displayed.