AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Tickets 2022 (OUT): Download AP IPASE Inter Hall Tickets at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Tickets 2022: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) has released AP Inter Supplementary exam hall tickets today in online mode. AP Inter 1st, 2nd-year Supplementary exam hall tickets 2022 can be downloaded from the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. To download the AP IPASE supplementary exam admit card, students will have to use their hall ticket number and date of birth/name in the login window.

Without carrying the AP Inter Supplementary exam hall tickets 2022, students will not be allowed in the exam centre. Those who could not perform well in AP Inter exam results 2022 will be appearing for these Supplementary exams. As per the exam schedule, BIE AP will conduct the Inter Supplementary exams from 3rd to 12th August 2022.

How to Download AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022?

Students will need their previous AP Inter hall ticket number and date of birth to download their AP IPASE admit cards. To use the login credentials, they need to visit the official website - bie.ap.gov.in and click on the right side corner stating - Download Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022. A new page will appear on the screen, enter the previous AP Inter hall ticket number and date of birth and submit the same. The AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets will be displayed.

Official Notice Regarding AP Inter Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022

On the official website, it has been stated that - “The first year Student can download the Hall Ticket using First Year Hall Ticket Number/ Aadhar Number. The Second year Student can download the Hall Ticket using Second Year Hall ticket Number /Previous Hallticket Number/ Aadhar Number."

What After Downloading AP Inter Supplementary Exam Hall Tickets 2022?

After downloading the Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary exam hall tickets 2022, the students should ensure the accuracy of their basic and exam details mentioned in the AP inter hall tickets 2022. They must verify the correctness of names, mediums and subjects appearing in the exams before taking a printout of the admit cards. In case of any discrepancy, the students can get in touch with the school authorities.