AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022 Today?: BSEAP Likely to Declare AP Class 10 Supply Results Shortly at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP SSC supplementary 2022 result soon in online mode. The BSEAP SSC result 2022 for supplementary exams will be released on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates can use their roll number and other details to check their AP supplementary 10th result 2022. As per media reports, AP SSC supplementary result 2022 is likely to be released today. However, the board has not made any official announcement regarding the AP supplementary result 2022 date and time.

Updated as on 26th July 2022 at 12.36 PM

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022 Today?: As per the latest update, the AP SSC Supply Inter Result 2022 will be declared today - 26th July 2022. Several reports filed by local media agencies have hinted that the BSEAP - Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare the AP Class 10 Results 2022 for Supplementary Exam today. While an official confirmation for the same is yet is awaited from the board, the news has spread a cheer among students who are anticipating their results. Like the regular exam results, the BSE AP 10th Supply results are likely to be declared soon and it will be published online on official portals - bse.ap.gov.in. In addition to this, AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022 will also be available through the link placed below as well, post declaration.

AP SSC Supplementary 2022 Results Date Not Confirmed

While rumours and speculations about AP SSC Result 2022 for Supply Exam have been doing the rounds of social media platforms for some days, so far no exact date has been shared for the same by the board. In fact, BSEAP officials have been completely silent on the matter of AP SSC Supplementary Exam Results Date and Time, even after repeated follow-ups. Other third-party result portals, including the famous manabadi.com has not confirmed, if AP SSC Supply Result 2022 will be declared today. Therefore, students are advised to keep their hopes in check and follow only official website for latest news and updates about Manabadi AP SSC Supplementary Results.

How to check Manabadi SSC Supplementary Results for Andhra Pradesh?

While the exact date and time for AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022 is yet to be confirmed by the board, the board is expected to follow the same method for the online publication of the results, as was done earlier for the Regular Results. This means that AP SSC Result 2022 for Supplementary Exam will be published online and made available to the students’ vis bse.ap.gov.in. After logging onto the portal, candidates need to locate the AP SSC Result 2022 Checking Link on the homepage and click on it. This will take them to the page where Manabadi SSC Supplementary Results 2022 where students need to enter their exam roll number and date of birth to access the result scorecard.

