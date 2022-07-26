AP EAMCET Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE: AP EAPCET Results OUT @cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know Merit List, Toppers

26 Jul 01:58 PM What Documents are required for AP EAMCET counselling 2022? All the qualified candidates will be eligible for Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2022 counselling. To attend the counselling rounds, they need to carry the following documents - AP EAMCET hall ticket

AP EAMCET result

AP EAMCET Marks Memo

Class 12 and 10 marksheet

Category certificate, if required

Domicile

26 Jul 01:50 PM Total Qualified Students in AP EAMCET 2022 Results Category Male Female OC 36809 28967 BC_A 11552 7112 BC_B 14289 10051 BC_C 522 289 BC_D 19168 12392 BC_E 4720 2756 SC 12082 8704 ST 2561 1598 Total 101703 71869

26 Jul 01:41 PM Total Number of Students Appeared in AP EAMCET 2022 Category Male Female OC 42109 32045 BC_A 13637 8239 BC_B 16514 11313 BC_C 601 325 BC_D 22220 13971 BC_E 5657 3176 SC 12082 8704 ST 2561 1598 Total 115381 79371

26 Jul 01:34 PM AP EAMCET Gender wise and Category wise (Engineering) Registered Students Category Male Female OC 44549 33575 BC_A 14397 8789 BC_B 17427 12014 BC_C 645 353 BC_D 23294 14829 BC_E 5911 3340 SC 13028 9593 ST 2895 1940 Total 122146 84433

26 Jul 12:31 PM AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Process All the qualified candidates based on AP EAMCET result are eligible for the counselling process. JNTU will conduct the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling process after the conclusion of JoSAA counselling. Applicants are advised to keep all the documents ready for the counselling process.

26 Jul 11:52 AM AP EAMCET Toppers of Agriculture Stream Toppers name Marks scored Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy 155.07 Matta Durga Sai Kirthi Teja 154.37 Aasu Hindu 153.96 Kallam Tarun Kumar reddy 150 Gunukutla Tatva Mayukta 149.11 Chilaka Pardender Ajay 148.87 Vsv Sri Seshank Gopi Shetty 148.86 Sareddy Sai Vignesh reddy 148.77 Samala Satvik Reddy 148.23

26 Jul 11:49 AM AP EAMCET Toppers of Engineering Stream Topper's name Marks scored Boya Haren Satvik 158.62 Polu Lakhsmi Sai Lohit Reddy 158.55 Menda Himavamsi 157.93 Trasula Umesh Kartikeya 1576.79 Ganji Srinath 155.88 Jasthi Yaswant 154.80 Bosa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya 153.44 Valavala Charan Teja 153 Nandan Manjunath Immadishetti 152.86 Nutakki Rithik 152.51

26 Jul 11:46 AM Boys Outshine Girls in AP EAPCET Result 2022 The boys have outperformed girls in AP EAMCET merit list, all the top 10 positions are secured by male candidates.

26 Jul 11:46 AM 89.12 Percent Qualify In Engineering A total of 89.12 per cent of candidates have qualified in the engineering stream this year. As many as 1.73 lakh (1,73,572) candidates qualified from the engineering stream out of 1.94 lakh (1,94,752) appeared.

26 Jul 11:45 AM Toppers in AP EAMCET Result 2022 As per reports, the name of first three rank holders are - Rank 1- Boya Haren Satvik

Rank 2- Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohit Reddy

Rank 3- Menda Himavamsi

26 Jul 11:39 AM AP EAMCET Result 2022 Declared In 20 Days AP EAMCET result 2022 has been announced. The EAMCET result was declared in 20 days from the date of conduct of the exam.

26 Jul 11:33 AM AP EAMCET 2022 Statistics Particular Details Total AP EAMCET 2022 appeared candidates 2,82,496 Total number of candidates qualified EAPCET exam 2022 2,56,983 Students appeared for engineering exam 1,94.752 Number of aspirants qualified AP EAMCET engineering exam 1,73,572

26 Jul 11:26 AM 256983 qualified in AP EAMCET 2022 As per media reports, a total of 3,00,113 students appeared for AP EAMCET 2022 out of which 256983 were declared qualified.

26 Jul 11:25 AM AP EAMCET 2022 Marks Memo Candidates will be able to check their AP EAMCET marks memo in online mode. They will have to visit the official website and use the required login credentials. Check the image of marks memo below -

26 Jul 11:22 AM AP EAMCET Result 2022 Announced The authorities have announced the AP EAMCET 2022 in online mode. 3,00,084 candidates have applied for AP EAPCET this year.

26 Jul 11:17 AM Press conference started for announcement of AP EAMCET Results 2022 As per media reports, the press conference has started. AP education minister will soon declare the result of AP EAMCET 2022 along with the topper's name.

26 Jul 11:16 AM Where to check AP EAMCET Result 2022? The AP EAMCET results 2022 link will be available at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will have to use their registration and hall ticket number for AP EAMCET 2022 results download.

26 Jul 11:14 AM Where can I Download AP EAMCET Result 2022? Candidates can download the AP EAMCET result on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in by using the required credentials. They need to follow the steps provided below - Step 1: Go to the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2 - Now, on the homepage, click on the EAMCET Results 2022.

Step 3 - Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4 - Download the AP EAMCET result and keep it safe for future needs.

26 Jul 11:09 AM When will AP EAMCET Result Declared? The results of AP EAMCET 2022 is expected to be declared today on 26th June in a press conference. Later, EAMCET results 2022 AP link will be updated at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check image of official website below -

26 Jul 11:07 AM Is AP EAMCET Result 2022 Announced? No, as of now, the AP EAMCET result 2022 has not been announced. Once available students will be able to check it online mode.

26 Jul 10:58 AM AP EAMCET 2022 Toppers List To Be Released It is expected that along with AP EAMCET results 2022, names of toppers in different streams will be announced. However, the official confirmation is still awaited.

26 Jul 10:54 AM Where to check AP EAPCET 2022 scores? AP EAMCET results will be announced at a press conference. Once it is over, candidates can check their results on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

26 Jul 10:51 AM AP EAMCET 2022 Rank List The authorities will also release the AP EAMCET 2022 rank list along with the result. The JNTUA has notified that the 100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET 2022(Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses.

26 Jul 10:50 AM How To Check AP EAMCET 2022 Results? Candidates who have appeared for the AP EAMCET 2022 exams can check their results on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They need to use the required credentials to download the AP EAMCET 2022 result. Check the video below -

26 Jul 10:45 AM AP EAMCET Result 2022 Login Window Once the result of Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2022 will be announced, candidates will have to use their login credentials - registration number and hall ticket number in the login window. They can check the image of login window below -

26 Jul 10:12 AM AP EAMCET 2022 Results to be declared at 11 As per reports, the AP EAMCET 2022 Results are expected to be announced by officials of APSCHE today. The results for the AP EAMCET 2022 entrance exam are likely to be announced by 11 AM today.

26 Jul 09:48 AM AP EAPCET 2022 Result Details The AP EAMCET 2022 Results will be announced online. The results of the entrance examinations will be made available on the official website of APSCHE. When checking the AP EAPCET 2022 Results students must make sure that they cross check all the details. The AP EAMCET 2022 results will include the following details Candidates name and roll number

Name of the exam

Marks secured in each subject

Total marks and grade

Qualifying status of students

26 Jul 09:32 AM How to check AP EAMCET 2022 Results? The AP EAPCET 2022 Results will be announced by the officials on the APSCHE official website. Students who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the AP EAMCET 2022 Results. Step 1: Visit the APSCHE official website Step 2: Click on the AP EAPCET 2022 Result link Step 3: Enter the AP EAMCET Registration number, Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth in the link provided Step 4: The AP EAMCET 2022 Results will be displayed Step 5: Download the AP EAPCET 2022 Results for furter reference

26 Jul 09:17 AM Login Credentials required to check AP EAPCET Reesults 2022 The AP EAPCET 2022 Results are expected to be announced by the officials today. Students who have appeared for the AP EAPCET 2022 Exams will be able to check the results through the link which will be available on the official website. The login credentials required to check the results are AP EAPCET 2022 Hall Ticket Number

Date of Birth

AP EAPCET 2022 Registration Number

26 Jul 09:06 AM Qualifying marks for AP EAMCET Result 2022 A candidate needs to score minimum of 25% marks in the entrance test in order to be declared as qualified in the AP EAPCET 2022 Examination. Candidates should note that only those candidates who qualify in the exam will be awarded ranks for further screening and admission process.

26 Jul 08:54 AM AP EAMCET 2022 - Weightage for Rank AP EAPCET 2022 Rank for the candidates will be allotted completely on the basis of the score or marks secured in the entrance exam. There would be no weightage given to the Class 12 Exam marks or any other aspect for deciding the AP EAMCET 2022 Rank of the candidate.

26 Jul 08:42 AM AP EAMCET 2022 Exam Dates The AP EAMCET Result 2022 that is being declared today is for the state-level entrance exam which was held for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. The exam was for engineering stream was held from 4th to 8th July while exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams was held on 11th and 12th July 2022. Date Stream 4th to 8th July 2022 Engineering Stream 11th and 12th July 2022 Agriculture and Pharmacy

26 Jul 08:30 AM State Education Minister to Announce AP EAPCET Results According to media reports, the AP EAMCET 2022 Results will be declared in a brief ceremony to be held today morning. The formal declaration of AP EAMCET 2022 Result will be done by State Education Minsiter Botsa Satyanarayana, who will grace the function as the chief guest.

26 Jul 08:29 AM AP EAMCET 2022 Result Date and Time Confirmed Check AP EAMCET 2022 Result Latest News Video to get complete details about the date and time of the declaration.