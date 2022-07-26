AP EAMCET Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE: AP EAPCET Results OUT @cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know Merit List, Toppers

AP EAMCET Result 2022 (OUT): Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced AP EAMCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test) result today in online mode. Candidates can check their AP EAMCET result 2022 from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To check the result of AP EAMCET 2022, enter your registration and hall ticket number. As per reports, 2,56,983 students have qualified in the AP EAMCET 2022 result. A total of 89.12% of candidates got qualified in the engineering stream this year.
Over 3 lakh (3,00,113) students appeared in the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAPCET)/ The result has been published by the exam authority in the form of a rank card or scorecard, that will contain details of the candidate’s performance in the entrance test. Along with the AP EAMCET result, the authorities have also released the list of toppers of engineering and agriculture steam.The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allocation will be done based on the candidate’s marks and rank.
26 Jul 01:58 PMWhat Documents are required for AP EAMCET counselling 2022?
All the qualified candidates will be eligible for Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2022 counselling. To attend the counselling rounds, they need to carry the following documents -
26 Jul 01:50 PMTotal Qualified Students in AP EAMCET 2022 Results
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
OC
|
36809
|
28967
|
BC_A
|
11552
|
7112
|
BC_B
|
14289
|
10051
|
BC_C
|
522
|
289
|
BC_D
|
19168
|
12392
|
BC_E
|
4720
|
2756
|
SC
|
12082
|
8704
|
ST
|
2561
|
1598
|
Total
|
101703
|
71869
26 Jul 01:41 PMTotal Number of Students Appeared in AP EAMCET 2022
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
OC
|
42109
|
32045
|
BC_A
|
13637
|
8239
|
BC_B
|
16514
|
11313
|
BC_C
|
601
|
325
|
BC_D
|
22220
|
13971
|
BC_E
|
5657
|
3176
|
SC
|
12082
|
8704
|
ST
|
2561
|
1598
|
Total
|
115381
|
79371
26 Jul 01:34 PMAP EAMCET Gender wise and Category wise (Engineering) Registered Students
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
OC
|
44549
|
33575
|
BC_A
|
14397
|
8789
|
BC_B
|
17427
|
12014
|
BC_C
|
645
|
353
|
BC_D
|
23294
|
14829
|
BC_E
|
5911
|
3340
|
SC
|
13028
|
9593
|
ST
|
2895
|
1940
|
Total
|
122146
|
84433
26 Jul 12:31 PMAP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Process
All the qualified candidates based on AP EAMCET result are eligible for the counselling process. JNTU will conduct the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling process after the conclusion of JoSAA counselling. Applicants are advised to keep all the documents ready for the counselling process.
26 Jul 11:52 AMAP EAMCET Toppers of Agriculture Stream
|
Toppers name
|
Marks scored
|
Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy
|
155.07
|
Matta Durga Sai Kirthi Teja
|
154.37
|
Aasu Hindu
|
153.96
|
Kallam Tarun Kumar reddy
|
150
|
Gunukutla Tatva Mayukta
|
149.11
|
Chilaka Pardender Ajay
|
148.87
|
Vsv Sri Seshank Gopi Shetty
|
148.86
|
Sareddy Sai Vignesh reddy
|
148.77
|
Samala Satvik Reddy
|
148.23
26 Jul 11:49 AMAP EAMCET Toppers of Engineering Stream
|
Topper's name
|
Marks scored
|
Boya Haren Satvik
|
158.62
|
Polu Lakhsmi Sai Lohit Reddy
|
158.55
|
Menda Himavamsi
|
157.93
|
Trasula Umesh Kartikeya
|
1576.79
|
Ganji Srinath
|
155.88
|
Jasthi Yaswant
|
154.80
|
Bosa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya
|
153.44
|
Valavala Charan Teja
|
153
|
Nandan Manjunath Immadishetti
|
152.86
|
Nutakki Rithik
|
152.51
26 Jul 11:46 AMBoys Outshine Girls in AP EAPCET Result 2022
The boys have outperformed girls in AP EAMCET merit list, all the top 10 positions are secured by male candidates.
26 Jul 11:46 AM89.12 Percent Qualify In Engineering
A total of 89.12 per cent of candidates have qualified in the engineering stream this year. As many as 1.73 lakh (1,73,572) candidates qualified from the engineering stream out of 1.94 lakh (1,94,752) appeared.
26 Jul 11:45 AMToppers in AP EAMCET Result 2022
As per reports, the name of first three rank holders are -
26 Jul 11:39 AMAP EAMCET Result 2022 Declared In 20 Days
AP EAMCET result 2022 has been announced. The EAMCET result was declared in 20 days from the date of conduct of the exam.
26 Jul 11:33 AMAP EAMCET 2022 Statistics
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Total AP EAMCET 2022 appeared candidates
|
2,82,496
|
Total number of candidates qualified EAPCET exam 2022
|
2,56,983
|
Students appeared for engineering exam
|
1,94.752
|
Number of aspirants qualified AP EAMCET engineering exam
|
1,73,572
26 Jul 11:26 AM256983 qualified in AP EAMCET 2022
As per media reports, a total of 3,00,113 students appeared for AP EAMCET 2022 out of which 256983 were declared qualified.
26 Jul 11:25 AMAP EAMCET 2022 Marks Memo
Candidates will be able to check their AP EAMCET marks memo in online mode. They will have to visit the official website and use the required login credentials. Check the image of marks memo below -
26 Jul 11:22 AMAP EAMCET Result 2022 Announced
The authorities have announced the AP EAMCET 2022 in online mode. 3,00,084 candidates have applied for AP EAPCET this year.
26 Jul 11:17 AMPress conference started for announcement of AP EAMCET Results 2022
As per media reports, the press conference has started. AP education minister will soon declare the result of AP EAMCET 2022 along with the topper's name.
26 Jul 11:16 AMWhere to check AP EAMCET Result 2022?
The AP EAMCET results 2022 link will be available at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will have to use their registration and hall ticket number for AP EAMCET 2022 results download.
26 Jul 11:14 AMWhere can I Download AP EAMCET Result 2022?
Candidates can download the AP EAMCET result on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in by using the required credentials. They need to follow the steps provided below -
26 Jul 11:09 AMWhen will AP EAMCET Result Declared?
The results of AP EAMCET 2022 is expected to be declared today on 26th June in a press conference. Later, EAMCET results 2022 AP link will be updated at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check image of official website below -
26 Jul 11:07 AMIs AP EAMCET Result 2022 Announced?
No, as of now, the AP EAMCET result 2022 has not been announced. Once available students will be able to check it online mode.
26 Jul 10:58 AMAP EAMCET 2022 Toppers List To Be Released
It is expected that along with AP EAMCET results 2022, names of toppers in different streams will be announced. However, the official confirmation is still awaited.
26 Jul 10:54 AMWhere to check AP EAPCET 2022 scores?
AP EAMCET results will be announced at a press conference. Once it is over, candidates can check their results on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
26 Jul 10:51 AMAP EAMCET 2022 Rank List
The authorities will also release the AP EAMCET 2022 rank list along with the result. The JNTUA has notified that the 100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET 2022(Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses.
26 Jul 10:50 AMHow To Check AP EAMCET 2022 Results?
Candidates who have appeared for the AP EAMCET 2022 exams can check their results on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They need to use the required credentials to download the AP EAMCET 2022 result. Check the video below -
26 Jul 10:45 AMAP EAMCET Result 2022 Login Window
Once the result of Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2022 will be announced, candidates will have to use their login credentials - registration number and hall ticket number in the login window. They can check the image of login window below -
26 Jul 10:12 AMAP EAMCET 2022 Results to be declared at 11
As per reports, the AP EAMCET 2022 Results are expected to be announced by officials of APSCHE today. The results for the AP EAMCET 2022 entrance exam are likely to be announced by 11 AM today.
26 Jul 09:48 AMAP EAPCET 2022 Result Details
The AP EAMCET 2022 Results will be announced online. The results of the entrance examinations will be made available on the official website of APSCHE. When checking the AP EAPCET 2022 Results students must make sure that they cross check all the details. The AP EAMCET 2022 results will include the following details
26 Jul 09:32 AMHow to check AP EAMCET 2022 Results?
The AP EAPCET 2022 Results will be announced by the officials on the APSCHE official website. Students who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the AP EAMCET 2022 Results.
Step 1: Visit the APSCHE official website
Step 2: Click on the AP EAPCET 2022 Result link
Step 3: Enter the AP EAMCET Registration number, Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth in the link provided
Step 4: The AP EAMCET 2022 Results will be displayed
Step 5: Download the AP EAPCET 2022 Results for furter reference
26 Jul 09:17 AMLogin Credentials required to check AP EAPCET Reesults 2022
The AP EAPCET 2022 Results are expected to be announced by the officials today. Students who have appeared for the AP EAPCET 2022 Exams will be able to check the results through the link which will be available on the official website. The login credentials required to check the results are
26 Jul 09:06 AMQualifying marks for AP EAMCET Result 2022
A candidate needs to score minimum of 25% marks in the entrance test in order to be declared as qualified in the AP EAPCET 2022 Examination. Candidates should note that only those candidates who qualify in the exam will be awarded ranks for further screening and admission process.
26 Jul 08:54 AMAP EAMCET 2022 - Weightage for Rank
AP EAPCET 2022 Rank for the candidates will be allotted completely on the basis of the score or marks secured in the entrance exam. There would be no weightage given to the Class 12 Exam marks or any other aspect for deciding the AP EAMCET 2022 Rank of the candidate.
26 Jul 08:42 AMAP EAMCET 2022 Exam Dates
The AP EAMCET Result 2022 that is being declared today is for the state-level entrance exam which was held for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. The exam was for engineering stream was held from 4th to 8th July while exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams was held on 11th and 12th July 2022.
|
Date
|
Stream
|
4th to 8th July 2022
|
Engineering Stream
|
11th and 12th July 2022
|
Agriculture and Pharmacy
26 Jul 08:30 AMState Education Minister to Announce AP EAPCET Results
According to media reports, the AP EAMCET 2022 Results will be declared in a brief ceremony to be held today morning. The formal declaration of AP EAMCET 2022 Result will be done by State Education Minsiter Botsa Satyanarayana, who will grace the function as the chief guest.
26 Jul 08:29 AMAP EAMCET 2022 Result Date and Time Confirmed
Check AP EAMCET 2022 Result Latest News Video to get complete details about the date and time of the declaration.
26 Jul 08:28 AMAP EAPCET Result 2022 Today 11 AM
According to local media agency Sakshi Post, AP EAMCET 2022 Result for the state-level entrance examination will be declared today - 26th July 2022 at 11 AM in the morning. The declaration of AP EAMCET Result 2022 will be done in a brief press meet to be held at Vijaywada office of the APSCHE.