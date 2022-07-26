    Live

    AP EAMCET Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE: AP EAPCET Results OUT @cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know Merit List, Toppers

    Published on: Tue 26 Jul 2022 01:38 PM IST

    AP EAMCET Result 2022 LIVE

    HIGHLIGHTS

    AP EAMCET Result 2022 AnnouncedEducation Minister Declared AP EAMCET ResultsCheck at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

    AP EAMCET Result 2022 (OUT): Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced AP EAMCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test) result today in online mode. Candidates can check their AP EAMCET result 2022 from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To check the result of AP EAMCET 2022, enter your registration and hall ticket number. As per reports, 2,56,983 students have qualified in the AP EAMCET 2022 result. A total of 89.12% of candidates got qualified in the engineering stream this year.

    Check AP EAMCET Result 2022  - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Over 3 lakh (3,00,113) students appeared in the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAPCET)/ The result has been published by the exam authority in the form of a rank card or scorecard, that will contain details of the candidate’s performance in the entrance test. Along with the AP EAMCET result, the authorities have also released the list of toppers of engineering and agriculture steam.The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allocation will be done based on the candidate’s marks and rank. 

    Keep refreshing this page for AP EAMCET Result live updates!

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 26 Jul 01:58 PM

      What Documents are required for AP EAMCET counselling 2022?

      All the qualified candidates will be eligible for Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2022 counselling. To attend the counselling rounds, they need to carry the following documents - 

      • AP EAMCET hall ticket
      • AP EAMCET result 
      • AP EAMCET Marks Memo
      • Class 12 and 10 marksheet
      • Category certificate, if required
      • Domicile

    • 26 Jul 01:50 PM

      Total Qualified Students in AP EAMCET 2022 Results

      Category

      Male

      Female 

      OC

      36809

      28967

      BC_A

      11552

      7112

      BC_B

      14289

      10051

      BC_C

      522

      289

      BC_D

      19168

      12392

      BC_E

      4720

      2756

      SC

      12082

      8704

      ST

      2561

      1598

      Total

      101703

      71869

    • 26 Jul 01:41 PM

      Total Number of Students Appeared in AP EAMCET 2022

      Category

      Male 

      Female 

      OC

      42109

      32045

      BC_A

      13637

      8239

      BC_B

      16514

      11313

      BC_C

      601

      325

      BC_D

      22220

      13971

      BC_E

      5657

      3176

      SC

      12082

      8704

      ST

      2561

      1598

      Total

      115381

      79371

    • 26 Jul 01:34 PM

      AP EAMCET Gender wise and Category wise (Engineering) Registered Students

      Category

      Male

      Female

      OC

      44549

      33575

      BC_A

      14397

      8789

      BC_B

      17427

      12014

      BC_C

      645

      353

      BC_D

      23294

      14829

      BC_E

      5911

      3340

      SC

      13028

      9593

      ST

      2895

      1940

      Total

      122146

      84433

    • 26 Jul 12:31 PM

      AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Process

      All the qualified candidates based on AP EAMCET result are eligible for the counselling process. JNTU will conduct the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling process after the conclusion of JoSAA counselling. Applicants are advised to keep all the documents ready for the counselling process.  

       

    • 26 Jul 11:52 AM

      AP EAMCET Toppers of Agriculture Stream

      Toppers name 

      Marks scored

      Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy

      155.07

      Matta Durga Sai Kirthi Teja

      154.37

      Aasu Hindu

      153.96

      Kallam Tarun Kumar reddy

      150

      Gunukutla Tatva Mayukta

      149.11

      Chilaka Pardender Ajay

      148.87

      Vsv Sri Seshank Gopi Shetty

      148.86

      Sareddy Sai Vignesh reddy

      148.77

      Samala Satvik Reddy

      148.23

    • 26 Jul 11:49 AM

      AP EAMCET Toppers of Engineering Stream

      Topper's name

      Marks scored

      Boya Haren Satvik

      158.62

      Polu Lakhsmi Sai Lohit Reddy

      158.55

      Menda Himavamsi

      157.93

      Trasula Umesh Kartikeya

      1576.79

      Ganji Srinath

      155.88

      Jasthi Yaswant

      154.80

      Bosa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya

      153.44

      Valavala Charan Teja

      153

      Nandan Manjunath Immadishetti

      152.86

      Nutakki Rithik

      152.51

    • 26 Jul 11:46 AM

      Boys Outshine Girls in AP EAPCET Result 2022

      The boys have outperformed girls in AP EAMCET merit list, all the top 10 positions are secured by male candidates. 

       

    • 26 Jul 11:46 AM

      89.12 Percent Qualify In Engineering

      A total of 89.12 per cent of candidates have qualified in the engineering stream this year. As many as 1.73 lakh (1,73,572) candidates qualified from the engineering stream out of 1.94 lakh (1,94,752) appeared.

    • 26 Jul 11:45 AM

      Toppers in AP EAMCET Result 2022

      As per reports, the name of first three rank holders are - 

      • Rank 1- Boya Haren Satvik 
      • Rank 2- Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohit Reddy 
      • Rank 3- Menda Himavamsi

    • 26 Jul 11:39 AM

      AP EAMCET Result 2022 Declared In 20 Days

      AP EAMCET result 2022 has been announced. The EAMCET result was declared in 20 days from the date of conduct of the exam.

       

    • 26 Jul 11:33 AM

      AP EAMCET 2022 Statistics

      Particular

      Details

      Total AP EAMCET 2022 appeared candidates

      2,82,496

      Total number of candidates qualified EAPCET exam 2022

      2,56,983

      Students appeared for engineering exam

      1,94.752

      Number of aspirants qualified AP EAMCET engineering exam

      1,73,572

    • 26 Jul 11:26 AM

      256983 qualified in AP EAMCET 2022

      As per media reports, a total of 3,00,113 students appeared for AP EAMCET 2022 out of which 256983 were declared qualified.

    • 26 Jul 11:25 AM

      AP EAMCET 2022 Marks Memo

      Candidates will be able to check their AP EAMCET marks memo in online mode. They will have to visit the official website and use the required login credentials. Check the image of marks memo below - 

      AP EAMCET Marks Memo 2022 

    • 26 Jul 11:22 AM

      AP EAMCET Result 2022 Announced

      The authorities have announced the AP EAMCET 2022 in online mode. 3,00,084 candidates have applied for AP EAPCET this year. 

    • 26 Jul 11:17 AM

      Press conference started for announcement of AP EAMCET Results 2022

      As per media reports, the press conference has started. AP education minister will soon declare the result of AP EAMCET 2022 along with the topper's name.

    • 26 Jul 11:16 AM

      Where to check AP EAMCET Result 2022?

      The AP EAMCET results 2022 link will be available at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will have to use their registration and hall ticket number for AP EAMCET 2022 results download. 

    • 26 Jul 11:14 AM

      Where can I Download AP EAMCET Result 2022?

      Candidates can download the AP EAMCET result on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in by using the required credentials. They need to follow the steps provided below - 

      • Step 1: Go to the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
      • Step 2 - Now, on the homepage, click on the EAMCET Results 2022.
      • Step 3 - Enter the required login credentials.
      • Step 4 - Download the AP EAMCET result and keep it safe for future needs.

    • 26 Jul 11:09 AM

      When will AP EAMCET Result Declared?

      The results of AP EAMCET 2022 is expected to be declared today on 26th June in a press conference. Later, EAMCET results 2022 AP link will be updated at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check image of official website below - 

       

      AP EAMCET 2022 

    • 26 Jul 11:07 AM

      Is AP EAMCET Result 2022 Announced?

      No, as of now, the AP EAMCET result 2022 has not been announced. Once available students will be able to check it online mode. 

      AP EAMCET Result 2022 

    • 26 Jul 10:58 AM

      AP EAMCET 2022 Toppers List To Be Released

      It is expected that along with AP EAMCET results 2022, names of toppers in different streams will be announced. However, the official confirmation is still awaited. 

       

    • 26 Jul 10:54 AM

      Where to check AP EAPCET 2022 scores?

      AP EAMCET results will be announced at a press conference. Once it is over, candidates can check their results on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

       

    • 26 Jul 10:51 AM

      AP EAMCET 2022 Rank List

      The authorities will also release the AP EAMCET 2022 rank list along with the result. The JNTUA has notified that the 100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET 2022(Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses. 

    • 26 Jul 10:50 AM

      How To Check AP EAMCET 2022 Results?

      Candidates who have appeared for the AP EAMCET 2022 exams can check their results on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They need to use the required credentials to download the AP EAMCET 2022 result. Check the video below - 

    • 26 Jul 10:45 AM

      AP EAMCET Result 2022 Login Window

      Once the result of Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2022 will be announced, candidates will have to use their login credentials - registration number and hall ticket number in the login window. They can check the image of login window below - 

      AP EAMCET 2022 

    • 26 Jul 10:12 AM

      AP EAMCET 2022 Results to be declared at 11

      As per reports, the AP EAMCET 2022 Results are expected to be announced by officials of APSCHE today. The results for the AP EAMCET 2022 entrance exam are likely to be announced by 11 AM today. 

    • 26 Jul 09:48 AM

      AP EAPCET 2022 Result Details

      The AP EAMCET 2022 Results will be announced online. The results of the entrance examinations will be made available on the official website of APSCHE. When checking the AP EAPCET 2022 Results students must make sure that they cross check all the details. The AP EAMCET 2022 results will include the following details

      • Candidates name and roll number
      • Name of the exam
      • Marks secured in each subject
      • Total marks and grade
      • Qualifying status of students

    • 26 Jul 09:32 AM

      How to check AP EAMCET 2022 Results?

      The AP EAPCET 2022 Results will be announced by the officials on the APSCHE official website. Students who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the AP EAMCET 2022 Results.

      Step 1: Visit the APSCHE official website

      Step 2: Click on the AP EAPCET 2022 Result link

      Step 3: Enter the AP EAMCET Registration number, Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth in the link provided

      Step 4: The AP EAMCET 2022 Results will be displayed

      Step 5: Download the AP EAPCET 2022 Results for furter reference

       

       

    • 26 Jul 09:17 AM

      Login Credentials required to check AP EAPCET Reesults 2022

      The AP EAPCET 2022 Results are expected to be announced by the officials today. Students who have appeared for the AP EAPCET 2022 Exams will be able to check the results through the link which will be available on the official website. The login credentials required to check the results are

      • AP EAPCET 2022 Hall Ticket Number
      • Date of Birth
      • AP EAPCET 2022 Registration Number

    • 26 Jul 09:06 AM

      Qualifying marks for AP EAMCET Result 2022

      A candidate needs to score minimum of 25% marks in the entrance test in order to be declared as qualified in the AP EAPCET 2022 Examination. Candidates should note that only those candidates who qualify in the exam will be awarded ranks for further screening and admission process. 

    • 26 Jul 08:54 AM

      AP EAMCET 2022 - Weightage for Rank

      AP EAPCET 2022 Rank for the candidates will be allotted completely on the basis of the score or marks secured in the entrance exam. There would be no weightage given to the Class 12 Exam marks or any other aspect for deciding the AP EAMCET 2022 Rank of the candidate.

      AP EAMCET 2022 - Weightage for Rank 

    • 26 Jul 08:42 AM

      AP EAMCET 2022 Exam Dates

      The AP EAMCET Result 2022 that is being declared today is for the state-level entrance exam which was held for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. The exam was for engineering stream was held from 4th to 8th July while exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams was held on 11th and 12th July 2022.

      Date

      Stream

      4th to 8th July 2022

      Engineering Stream

      11th and 12th July 2022

      Agriculture and Pharmacy

       

    • 26 Jul 08:30 AM

      State Education Minister to Announce AP EAPCET Results

      According to media reports, the AP EAMCET 2022 Results will be declared in a brief ceremony to be held today morning. The formal declaration of AP EAMCET 2022 Result will be done by State Education Minsiter Botsa Satyanarayana, who will grace the function as the chief guest.

    • 26 Jul 08:29 AM

      AP EAMCET 2022 Result Date and Time Confirmed

      Check AP EAMCET 2022 Result Latest News Video to get complete details about the date and time of the declaration.

    • 26 Jul 08:28 AM

      AP EAPCET Result 2022 Today 11 AM

      According to local media agency Sakshi Post, AP EAMCET 2022 Result for the state-level entrance examination will be declared today - 26th July 2022 at 11 AM in the morning. The declaration of AP EAMCET Result 2022 will be done in a brief press meet to be held at Vijaywada office of the APSCHE. 

    Register for Result 2022
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification