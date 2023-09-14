Assam HSLC Exam 2024 in February: SEBA to introduce OMR-based paper, check notice issued for students

Assam HSLC Exam 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released an important notice announcing the HSLC exam date, introducing OMR sheets for objective-type questions and eligibility criteria to appear for the class 10th board exam. Assam HSLC exam 2024 will be conducted from the first week of February.

The notice also states that the board will introduce an OMR sheet for answering objection-type questions in the Assam HSLC exam 2024. Additionally, the board has directed that the sealed cartons or boxes containing confidential materials must not be unsealed within the secure confines of a police station or police outpost. SEBA has requested the Inspector of schools to inform students in advance about the modifications to the exam.

Major changes in the Assam HSLC Exam 2024

The Board has also introduced some changes in the SEBA Class 10th board exam to be held in 2024. As per the board notice pdf, it has been stated that, "OMR sheet will be introduced for answering objective type questions (50% of total marks) carrying 1 mark each in case of core subjects, i.e., English (C1), General Mathematics (C2), General Science (C3) and Social Science (C4). The OMR will be personalized therefore there will be one OMR sheet in the name of a particular candidate.”

Assam HSLC Exam 2024 OMR to be personalized

According to the notice, the OMR sheets will be customized, with one sheet designated for each individual candidate. As for the remaining 50% of questions, separate answer scripts consisting of 16 pages each will be provided, just as in previous instances.

Who are eligible for the Assam HSLC 2024 Exam?

Apart from this major change, the SEBA board has also released the eligibility criteria of the students who will appear for the HSLC exam 2024. The eligibility requirements are mentioned below:

The students who appeared in Unit Test 1 (except those who could not qualify for HSLC exam 2023) and are regularly attending classes will appear in subsequent examinations like Unit Test II, Half Yearly examination and pre-board examination

Those who could not pass in HSLC exam 2023, and those who are re-admitted in class 10 but could not appear in Unit Test 1, have to attend the classes regularly and have to appear in the half-yearly exam, Unit Test II and Assam HSLC pre-board examinations

Also Read: CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24: Board Releases Additional Practice Questions for Class 10th, 12th, Download PDF Here