  3. CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24: Board Releases Additional Practice Questions for Class 10th, 12th, Download PDF Here

CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24: Board Releases Additional Practice Questions for Class 10th, 12th, Download PDF Here

CBSE Additional Practice Question Papers: CBSE has uploaded new sample paper for all major subjects of classes 10 and 12 in the additional practice questions area of their official website. Students can check and download the free PDFs of additional practice papers online at cbseacademic.nic.in. Get the download link here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 13, 2023 13:12 IST
CBSE Additional Practice Paper 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has uploaded the additional practice questions for classes 10 and 12. Students appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams can download the additional papers 2023-2024 pdf at the official website: cbseacademic.nic.in. As per CBSE, the board had started uploading the practice paper in accordance with the recommendation of the National Education Policy 2020. 

As per the recommendation, CBSE has released the new sample paper for all major subjects of classes 10 and 12. The board said the additional practice papers will help students to know the paper pattern and marking schemes as well as the language of questions in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exams 2024. 

CBSE Additional Practice Paper 2023-24 for Classes 10th 

All core subjects and English/Hindi language CBSE additional sample papers are uploaded in this new update under the - Question Bank (additional questions) section on the official website. Check below class 10th subject-wise additional practice papers: 

Subjects 

Practice Questions 

Marking Scheme

Science

Download Here

Check Here

Mathematics

Download Here

Check Here

Hindi A

Download Here

Check Here

Social Science

Download Here

Check Here

CBSE Class 12th Additional Practice Paper 2023-24 

The pattern followed in this new sample paper is in line with the CBSE Circular No. Acad-45/2023, where 40% competency-based questions in class 12 will be asked in the boards. Check major subjects CBSE additional practice papers below: 

Subjects 

Practice Questions 

Marking Scheme

Accountancy

Download Here

Check Here

Biology

Download Here

Check Here

Business Studies

Download Here

Check Here

Chemistry

Download Here

Check Here

Economics

Download Here

Check Here

English Core

Download Here

Check Here

Geography

Download Here

Check Here

Hindi

Download Here

Check Here

History

Download Here

Check Here

Mathematics

Download Here

Check Here

Physics

Download Here

Check Here

Also Read: CBSE Warns About Unofficial Practice Paper on Private Platforms, Know where to get official CBSE sample papers
