CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24: Board Releases Additional Practice Questions for Class 10th, 12th, Download PDF Here

CBSE Additional Practice Paper 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has uploaded the additional practice questions for classes 10 and 12. Students appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams can download the additional papers 2023-2024 pdf at the official website: cbseacademic.nic.in. As per CBSE, the board had started uploading the practice paper in accordance with the recommendation of the National Education Policy 2020.

As per the recommendation, CBSE has released the new sample paper for all major subjects of classes 10 and 12. The board said the additional practice papers will help students to know the paper pattern and marking schemes as well as the language of questions in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exams 2024.

CBSE Additional Practice Paper 2023-24 for Classes 10th

All core subjects and English/Hindi language CBSE additional sample papers are uploaded in this new update under the - Question Bank (additional questions) section on the official website. Check below class 10th subject-wise additional practice papers:

CBSE Class 12th Additional Practice Paper 2023-24

The pattern followed in this new sample paper is in line with the CBSE Circular No. Acad-45/2023, where 40% competency-based questions in class 12 will be asked in the boards. Check major subjects CBSE additional practice papers below:

