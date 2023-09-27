Assam NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Check Revised Date Here

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Assam will be closing the registration window for round 3 of Assam NEET PG counselling tomorrow: September 28, 2023. Candidates can apply for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling online at dme.assam.gov.in. Those who have already registered and participated in round 1 and 2 are not required to register again.

They will have to fill out online choices for fresh Assam NEET PG seat allotment or change of college. The official notice states, “It is to be noted that candidates who joined up to round 3 of AIQ or state quota shall not be eligible to participate in further rounds of All India Quota or for state quota.”

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Dates 2023

DME Assam is conducting registration for MD, MS programmes at dme.assam.gov.in. Candidates who are participating in round 3 can check below the important dates:

Events Dates Assam NEET PG Counselling Registration September 26 to 28, 2023 (11:55 pm) Online filling of choices September 30 to October 1, 2023 (5 pm) Online locking of choices October 1, 2023 ( 4 pm to 11:55 pm ) Processing of seat allotment October 2, 2023 to October 4, 2023 Assam NEET PG seat allotment result October 5, 2023 Reporting or joining October 9 to 10, 2023

How to register for Assam NEET PG Counselling 2023?

For Assam PG Medical 2023, applicants must submit their applications online. They can go through the steps to know how to register for Assam NEET PG round 3 counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.assam.gov.in or smbform.in/DMEA_ASSAM_PG_MDMS_2023

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 4: Login and fill up the application form, pay the fees and submit it

Step 5: Download and save it for future references

Documents Required for Assam Medical PG Admission

Candidates selected through round 3 of Assam NEET PG must carry the below-mentioned documents with them for verification:

MBBS passing certificate

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG result

Passport size photographs

Mark sheet of MBBS 1st, 2nd and 3rd-year examinations

Registration Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Photo ID proof

