Assam SOS 2023: HS Level A and B Block Result Announced at ahsec.assam.gov.in, Know How to Download Here

Assam SOS HS Result 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the result of the Assam State Open School (ASOS) Higher School (HS) level examination on February 22, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the ASOS HS 2022 examination can check and download the result from the official website- ahsec.assam.gov.in

Assam SOS HS Result 2023 Re-Checking Process

According to the official notification, if any mistake is found in the Assam SOS HS level 2022 Marksheet/Certificate, students are advised to inform the authority within 1 month from the date of the result declaration. However, no further complaints regarding the corrections will be entertained after one month of the declaration of the results, the notice said.

Students who are not satisfied with their results can request the re-checking of their answer sheets and can submit their applications for the rechecking process in the prescribed format. Candidates are required to make a payment of Rs 300 per subject within 30 days from the date of the result declaration.

How to check Assam SOS HS Result 2023?

Candidates who have appeared for the Assam SOS HS Level 2022 examinations can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AHSEC- ahsec.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link that says E-Marksheet of HS Level ASOS 2022 Exam available on the screen

Step 3: Now, the window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required details as asked i.e. enrolment number and password

Step 5: The Assam SOS HS Result 2023 will appear

Step 6: Download the Assam SOS HS Result 2023 and take a few printouts of the same for future use

