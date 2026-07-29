ASSEB Offers Free Duplicate Marksheets and Certificates to Assam Flood-Affected Students
ASSEB, Assam Floods: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced free duplicate academic documents for flood-affected students in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts. To facilitate smooth applications for HSLC/AHM and HS Final marksheets, pass certificates, admit cards, and registration cards, the board waived standard fees and replaced police FIR requirements with a self-declaration.
ASSEB, Assam Floods: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has come up with an important provision to provide duplicate academic documents free of charge to those students whose important academic documents have been lost or damaged due to the floods. The announcement was made officially on behalf of Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and ASSEB on 29th July 2026. It aims to remove all obstacles and ensure there are no hindrances in admission to higher education, scholarships, and job opportunities for those affected students.
For this, the students can avail themselves of the facility to receive duplicate copies of their HSLC/AHM and HS Final pass certificate, mark sheet, admit card, and registration card. The application process will be smooth as there is no fee to be paid by the students under this provision and there will be no need for filing a police FIR either. Only the declaration stating that the documents have been destroyed in the flood is to be uploaded by the candidates. The facility will be available online for the students living in the following four Upper Assam districts affected badly by the flood: Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat.
How to Apply Online for Duplicate Documents
To Apply Online for Duplicate Documents for Assam Flood-Affected Students follow the steps given below:
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Go to the website portal of the official board through your desktop/laptop/mobile.
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Choose the “Duplicate marksheet/pass certificate” option among the services provided in the online portal.
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Fill in your roll number, registration details, year of passing, and other student particulars.
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Upload your signed declaration form that confirms the loss of your original educational certificates during the flood.
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Make sure to verify your application details before clicking the last submission form button.
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Submit your form free of cost and obtain your official acknowledgment receipt form.
Documents Covered Under Free Duplicate Issuance
Students can request replacement copies for the following academic records:
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Document Category
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Documents Included
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Pass Certificates
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HSLC / AHM Pass Certificate & HS Final Pass Certificate
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Academic Records
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Official Marksheets
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Identity & Enrollment
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Admit Cards & Registration Cards
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.