ASSEB Offers Free Duplicate Marksheets and Certificates to Assam Flood-Affected Students

ASSEB, Assam Floods: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has come up with an important provision to provide duplicate academic documents free of charge to those students whose important academic documents have been lost or damaged due to the floods. The announcement was made officially on behalf of Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and ASSEB on 29th July 2026. It aims to remove all obstacles and ensure there are no hindrances in admission to higher education, scholarships, and job opportunities for those affected students.

For this, the students can avail themselves of the facility to receive duplicate copies of their HSLC/AHM and HS Final pass certificate, mark sheet, admit card, and registration card. The application process will be smooth as there is no fee to be paid by the students under this provision and there will be no need for filing a police FIR either. Only the declaration stating that the documents have been destroyed in the flood is to be uploaded by the candidates. The facility will be available online for the students living in the following four Upper Assam districts affected badly by the flood: Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat.