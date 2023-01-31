Banaras Hindu University Organizing National Workshop on Research Writing, Academic Integrity Today

BHU Workshop 2023: The Banaras Hindu University announced a National Workshop on Research Writing and Academic Integrity (RWAI 2023) that commences today January 31, 2023, and will be concluding on February 4, 2023. The Department of Physical Education, Faculty of Arts at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is hosting this event at Dronacharya Karan Singh Hall, BHU, as stated by senior officials during a review meeting held on January 30, 2023 (Monday).

As per the notification, the major purpose of this workshop is to equip physical education professionals with the latest developments as well as advancement trends in the field of research.

📢Two days left to kick start our #RWAI-2023 workshop📊📖✍️⚖️. We r excited & eager to welcome all delegates to one of India’s ancient cities on the banks of Ganga & the capital of knowledge Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi @phyedu_bhu @bhupro @dsw_bhu @DrMark_Faghy @a_hawkey pic.twitter.com/QEVHUT4DKM

— Pradeep Singh Chahar (@DrPradeepChahar) January 28, 2023

BHU National Workshop Session Details

This webinar related to the field of research methodology includes 15 sessions in total and the event duration is of five days (three sessions per day) from 9 am to 5 pm. Through the event, the participants will be guided in developing a publication strategy on the first day followed by bibliometric evaluation (Impact and Visibility), research and publishing ethics in the next two days and during the last two days of the workshop, the learning sessions will be on writing results, discussion, basics of writing a research proposal as well as report.

In addition to this, the workshop will provide an enlightening platform for acquiring basic and advanced levels of knowledge on research writing and academic integrity in the field of Sports Sciences. Further, it will enhance the competency of research scholars by giving them insights into analytical knowledge and skills to ensure the quality of work, managerial ability to apply various types of statistical tools, interpretation of results/findings and the use of results for decision making.

Participants can also expect to receive valuable information on how to write a well-structured research article using simple and verifiable methods to publish in a reputed journal through lectures as well as in the practical sessions.

Registrations for the Workshop

Approximately 300 delegates from different states across the nation registered for this national workshop. However, only 60 participants have been registered for the workshop for quality assurance. Professor Bhaskar Mukherjee from the Department of Library and Information Science at BHU along with Professor Yogesh Upadhyay, the Dean of the School of Studies in Management, Jiwaji University, Gwalior, Dr Arun Kumar Deshmukh, Institute of Management Studies, BHU are the keynote speakers who will be imparting training and information as field experts in this workshop.

The organizing secretary is Dr Pradeep Singh Chahar, Assistant Professor at the Department of Physical Education. The workshop is inaugurated by the Chief Guest Professor Ramesh Chand, Emeritus Professor, Advisor (University Advancement and Alumni Relations), BHU at 10 am today. in the Dronacharya Karan Singh Hall, Professor Yashwant Singh, Director, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, BHU will be the guest of honour.

