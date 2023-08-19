BHU UG Admission 2023: Round 6 Merit List Out, Admissions Until Today

BHU UG Round 6 Allotment: Banaras Hindu University released the BHU UG 2023 round 6 allotment results. Candidates who have applied for the BHU admissions to the undergraduate programmes can visit the official website of the university to check the allotment result.

The cutoff list for round 6 is available as a pdf document containing the course along with the location, minimum CUET score and quota. Those who qualify for the admissions based on the minimum marks given can complete the admission by today, August 19, 2023.

BHU UG 2023 round 6 allocation result is available on the admission portal of the university - bhuonline.in. Candidates can also check the round 6 merit list through the direct link given below.

BHU UG 2023 Round 6 Merit List - Click Here

How to Check BHU UG 2023 Round 6 Allotment List

BHU UG round 6 allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates can download the allotment list pdf by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University

Step 2: Click on the UG admission link

Step 3: Click on the round 6 cutoff link

Step 4: The cutoff pdf will be displayed

Step 5: Download the merit list pdf for further reference

A total of eight rounds will be conducted for admissions to the undergraduate programmes. The allotment merit list is prepared based on the marks scored by candidates in the qualifying CUET UG entrance exam. depending on the vacant seats after the admission under the 8th allotment round, BHU will open the portal for registration of the Mop-up round.

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 choice filling window for round 2 opens, enter choices at mcc.nic.in