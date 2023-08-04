BHU UG Admission 2023 PwBD First Merit List Released, Get Direct Link Here

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the BHU first merit list for PwBD category students. Students who have applied for admissions based on the CUET UG scores can visit the official website of the university to check the result. According to the counselling notification released, candidates who are allotted seats can report to the institution until the following day to complete the admission process.

A total of two rounds of BHU UG PwBD allotment list will be released. The next allotment list for PwBD candidates is expected today, August 4, 2023. BHU will commence the allotment process for the general category students on August 5, 2023. A total of eight rounds of allotment list will be issued for the general category candidates.

Candidates who have applied for admission under the PwBD category can visit the official website bhuonline.in to check their allotment results. Candidates can also check the allotment result through the link available here.

BHU UG PwBD First Merit List- Click Here

How to Check BHU UG PwBD Category Allotment List

The BHU first merit list is available on the official website of the university. To check the merit list, students are required to log in using the email id and password. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University

Step 2: Click on the BHU UG admission portal

Step 3: Click on the candidate login and enter the required credentials

Step 4: Check the allotment list and download for further reference

PwBD candidates who receive offers of admission are to appear before the Medical Board of BHU on or before 10th August for verification. Candidates reporting for the admissions based on the first merit list must make sure to carry with them all required documents. The documents are to be submitted for the verification process.

