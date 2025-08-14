India’s Leap to its First Hydrogen-Powered Train; Check its Route, Features And Costs

India's first hydrogen-powered train is about to be launched by Indian Railways! R ailway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a video on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, showing a sneak peek at India's first hydrogen-powered train.

With hydrogen-powered trains, India has made a big move toward environmentally sustainable transportation. India will join Germany, France, Sweden, and China as the fifth nation in the world to use hydrogen-powered trains.

India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Train

The first hydrogen-powered train service will be operational on the line that runs between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana.

According to Indian Railways, the new train would be the world's most powerful and longest hydrogen-powered train, with the potential to transport 2,600 passengers.

Hydrogen-Powered Train: Key Features