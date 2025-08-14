Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
India’s Leap to its First Hydrogen-Powered Train; Check its Route, Features And Costs

Explore India’s first hydrogen-powered train launching between Jind and Sonipat, Haryana, and find out its features, costs, future plans, and Japan’s role in hydrogen fuel supply.

ByVidhee Tripathi
Aug 14, 2025, 15:35 IST

India's first hydrogen-powered train is about to be launched by Indian Railways! R ailway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a video on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, showing a sneak peek at India's first hydrogen-powered train.

With hydrogen-powered trains, India has made a big move toward environmentally sustainable transportation. India will join Germany, France, Sweden, and China as the fifth nation in the world to use hydrogen-powered trains.

India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Train 

The first hydrogen-powered train service will be operational on the line that runs between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana.

According to Indian Railways, the new train would be the world's most powerful and longest hydrogen-powered train, with the potential to transport 2,600 passengers.

Hydrogen-Powered Train: Key Features

Indian Railways recently finished testing its first train carriage fueled by hydrogen at the Integral Carriage Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

Route & Speed: The train will run over the 89-kilometer Jind-Sonipat route, reaching a maximum speed of 110 km/h. This makes it a great option for efficient short-distance travel.

Passenger Capacity: It can accommodate a large number of commuters with a passenger capacity of 2,638, ensuring that most people can use this eco-friendly form of transportation.

Engine Power: Equipped with a 1,200 HP engine, it is the most potent hydrogen-powered train in the world, showcasing India's technological prowess in environmentally friendly rail systems.

Vaishnaw posted a video of the trial on X in July, calling it a major milestone in building a "future-ready and sustainable India."

India’s Plans for Hydrogen Trains

Vaishnaw said India is building a 1,200 HP hydrogen train and will lead in hydrogen train technology.

Under the “Hydrogen for Heritage” plan, 35 hydrogen trains are planned.

  • Cost per train: ₹80 crore

  • Cost for route infrastructure: ₹70 crore (for heritage and hill routes)

How is India Planning to make Hydrogen fuel Cells?

By converting a diesel electric multiple unit (DEMU) rake with hydrogen fuel cells, Indian Railways has started a creative endeavor to build India's first hydrogen train through a pilot program.

The minister also went into depth about plans for auxiliary infrastructure, such as a combined facility for the manufacture, storage, and dispensing of hydrogen to assist train operations.

In addition, five hydrogen fuel cell-based tower cars will be developed for maintenance purposes as part of the project; each unit will cost Rs 10 crore.

Japan’s Contribution to Hydrogen Train

Hydrogen will be provided to the train in Haryana via a 1-megawatt (MW) Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) electrolyser located in Japan.

GreenH Electrolysis estimates that this electrolyser will run continuously and generate roughly 430 kilograms of hydrogen per day.

