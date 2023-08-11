BHU UG Admission 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Allotment PDF Link Here

BHU UG Admission 2023: Banaras Hindu University will be publishing the BHU UG 2nd admission allotment list for undergraduate programmes today, August 11, 2023. Students can check the undergraduate 2nd allotment list through the link on the official admission portal of BHU. the allotment result is expected to be released after 6:30 PM.

BHU will be conducting a total of five allotment rounds for undergraduate admissions. As per the official notification released, the BHU 2nd admission list will be published on August 11, 2023, due to a mismatch of data from NTA and the ones provided by candidates. As per the previous notification, candidates who are allotted seats can report to the college for final admissions until the following day i.e August 12, 2023.

BHU UH 2023 admission 2nd allotment result will be available on the official website - bhuonline.in. Candidates will also be able to check the BHU 2nd allotment list through the direct link given here.

BHU UG 2nd Allotment List 2023 - Link Available Soon

How to Check BHU UG Second Allotment Result 2023

BHU round 2 allotment result will be available on the official website today, August 11, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU

Step 2: Click on the admission portal

Step 3: Click on 2nd allotment list link

Step 4: Download the merit list for further reference

