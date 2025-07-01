Big Beautiful Bill: How Donald Trump bill Affect the Indian Students Education

Indian students studying in the United States have received great news. US President Donald Trump’s new law called the One Big Beautiful Bill Act has made a major change that will benefit Indians living abroad, especially students and young professionals.

The bill, which recently cleared an important vote in the US Senate, has reduced the tax on money transfers (remittances) from the US to India from a proposed 5% to just 1%. This is a huge relief for Indian students who often send money back home or receive funds from their families to support their education and living expenses.

What Exactly is This Remittance Tax?

A remittance tax is a charge applied when someone sends money from one country to another. In this case, the tax applies to money sent from the US to countries like India only if sent using cash, money orders, or cashier's checks.