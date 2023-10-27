Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024: BSEB Matric Registration Window To Close Tomorrow, Get Details Here

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will end the application process for matric annual exams for the students tomorrow: October 28. Those willing to appear for BSEB class 10 board exams 2024 can download the examination form online at the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The respective school heads are required to fill out the necessary details of the students appearing for the 2024 board exams before the given deadline. The board has also released a helpline number 0612-2232074 for students in case of any inconvenience related to filling out the online examination form.

How to Register for Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024?

As per the updates, the students have to go to their respective schools along with their documents. The Bihar Board exam form will be downloaded by the headmaster and given to all the students. There will be two sections A and B for regular and independent category students registered for the session 2023-24.

In the form, the details of the student have to be filled in from serial number 1 to 15 in section A, which is based on the registration details of the student. They should not tamper with it. They will fill in the details from serial numbers 16 to 35 only in section B. All the students will fill out the form according to the registration card.

BSEB 10th Exam Registration Extension 2024

Earlier, the board had extended the last date of the application form till October 12. Eligible candidates were allowed to register for the exams till September 18 and the window for making corrections in the registration forms was available till September 20. Bihar board released the class 10 dummy registration cards for the 2024-25 exams in June.

