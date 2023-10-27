  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024: BSEB Matric Registration Window To Close Tomorrow, Get Details Here

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024: BSEB Matric Registration Window To Close Tomorrow, Get Details Here

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024: BSEB will close the exam form registration window for class 10th annual exams 2024 tomorrow: October 28. Students can download and fill out the Bihar Board exam form 2024 at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Know details here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 27, 2023 19:50 IST
Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024
Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will end the application process for matric annual exams for the students tomorrow: October 28. Those willing to appear for BSEB class 10 board exams 2024 can download the examination form online at the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com. 

The respective school heads are required to fill out the necessary details of the students appearing for the 2024 board exams before the given deadline.  The board has also released a helpline number 0612-2232074 for students in case of any inconvenience related to filling out the online examination form.  

How to Register for Bihar Board 10th Exam 2024? 

As per the updates, the students have to go to their respective schools along with their documents. The Bihar Board exam form will be downloaded by the headmaster and given to all the students.  There will be two sections A and B for regular and independent category students registered for the session 2023-24.

In the form, the details of the student have to be filled in from serial number 1 to 15 in section A, which is based on the registration details of the student. They should not tamper with it. They will fill in the details from serial numbers 16 to 35 only in section B. All the students will fill out the form according to the registration card. 

BSEB 10th Exam Registration Extension 2024 

Earlier, the board had extended the last date of the application form till October 12. Eligible candidates were allowed to register for the exams till September 18 and the window for making corrections in the registration forms was available till September 20. Bihar board released the class 10 dummy registration cards for the 2024-25 exams in June.  

Also Read: BSEB 12th Exam 2024 Registration Last Date Today, Bihar Board Exam Date Expected Soon
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023