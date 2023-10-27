BSEB 12th Exam 2024 Registration Last Date Today, Bihar Board Exam Date Expected Soon

Bihar Board Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration window for class 12th Intermediate exams 2024 today: October 27, 2023. The respective schools can fill out the Bihar Board class 12 exam 2024 application form on behalf of registered students on the official website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Also, those who have registered previously for the BSEB 12th exam but have not yet submitted their forms can do it through schools. To do this, they will have to pay a late fee.

The board provided a helpline number: 0612-2230039 and informed that candidates can contact the number in case of any inconvenience in filling out the application form or making payment. In 2023, BSEB conducted Bihar board Inter exams in February, this time it is expected that the board can follow a similar pattern.

How to complete BSEB 12th Exam 2024 Registration?

Earlier, the last date for school heads to fill out the application form for BSEB Inter exams 2024 was October 17. The educational institution will have to download the registration form from the website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. They have to distribute it to all the eligible students. Further, the students are required to fill out the form and give it back to the school authorities. The head of the educational institution will match them with the records of his school. After that, the concerned students will fill out the online registration form. The regular fee of the Bihar board Inter exam 2024 for general category candidates is Rs.1,430.

Tentative Bihar Board Exam Date 2024 Class 12th

As of now, the board has not released the BSEB Inter exam dates 2024. The date sheet for both practical and theory exams will be uploaded on the board website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Till then students can check the tentative schedule based on last year’s exam dates:

Dates 1st Shift 2nd Shift February 1, 2024 Mathematics (I.Sc) Mathematics (I.A) Hindi (I.A) February 2, 2024 Physics (I.Sc) English (I.A) English (Voc) February 3, 2024 Chemistry (I.Sc) M.B. Alternative English, M.B. Urdu, M.B. Maithili (Only in old pattern) Geography (I.A) Foundation Course (Voc) February 4, 2024 English (I.Sc) English (I.com) History (I.A) February 6, 2024 Biology (I.Sc) Political Science (I.A) Business Studies (I.com) February 7, 2024 Hindi (I.Sc) Hindi (I.com) Economics (I.A) Economics (I.com) February 8, 2024 Language Subject (I.A, I.Sc, I.com, Voc) Psychology (I.A) Entrepreneurship (I.com) February 9, 2024 Music (I.A) Agriculture (I.Sc) Home Science (I.A) February 10, 2024 Sociology (I.A) Accountancy (I.com) Computer Science (I.Sc, I.Com, I.A), Multi-Media and Web Technology (I.Sc, I.Com, I.A), Yoga and Physical Education (I.A) February 11, 2024 Additional Subject Philosophy (I.A)

Those appearing for the exam must note that this datehseet is tentative and has been provided here based on last year’s pattern. The board has not yet announced the BSEB Class 12th exam dates. Once released, Bihar Board Inter dates will be updated on this page.

