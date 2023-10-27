UP Schools Closed Tomorrow due to UPPSC PET, Valmiki Jayanti; Check UP School News Here

UP Schools Closed: Uttar Pradesh schools shall remain closed on October 28 and 29, 2023 in view of the UPPSC PET 2023 exam. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Preliminary Eligibility Test will be conducted across various parts of the state. Thus, schools in 35 districts of UP shall remain shut for two days to facilitate smooth conduction of the exam.

Why are UP Schools Closed due to UPPSC PET 2023 Exam?

According to the reports, over 20 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the UPPSC PET 2023 exam. Thus, in order to avoid any sort of hurdles, the state government has instructed the closure of UP Schools in certain areas. Also, the schools that are located in these 35 districts have gotten official orders to temporarily suspend their operations.

The orders have been issued to keep UP Schools Closed because some of these schools may serve as the examination venue for UPPSC PET 2023. This will reduce the obstacles and provide a good environment for administering the exam.

UP Schools Closed Due to Valmiki Jayanti

Meanwhile, a lot of schools will also remain closed tomorrow: October 28, 2023, due to Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. On this occasion, almost all the schools in Delhi and neighboring areas remain shut.

Why do we Celebrate Valmiki Jayanti?

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki, a great sage, author, and poet. This day has a special significance among the Hindu people and will be celebrated on the Purnima Tithi of Ashwina Month i.e., October 28, 2023.

UP School Holiday List 2023-24 for November

Check out the school holidays for the upcoming month here:

Event Day and Date Diwali Sunday, November 12, 2023 Govardhan Puja Monday, November 13, 2023 Bhai Duj Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Chhat Puja Sunday, November 19, 2023 Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day Friday, November 24, 2023 Guru Nanak Jayanti Monday, November 27, 2023

Delhi Schools Closed Tomorrow

Meanwhile, schools in Delhi will also remain closed tomorrow, November 28 on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. While Dussehra is over, other major festive holidays are on their way.

