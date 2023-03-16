Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Date Soon, Check BSEB Inter Pass Percentage and Statistics Highlights of Last Year

Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board Inter result 2023 date and time soon now. Going as per media reports, it is expected that Bihar Board 12 result 2023 will be announced by March 20 in online mode. Based on this, it is likely that the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 date and time will be released by today or tomorrow. The BSEB Inter result date and time will be announced on the official as well as social media websites.

Students can check their Bihar Board 12 result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As per past trends, the BSEB releases the Bihar Board result 2023 within one month's time so the students can expect the same in the coming weeks.

BSEB Inter Pass Percentage and Statistics Highlights

As per reports, over 13 lakh students have registered for BSEB intermediate. Out of which 6,36,432 were female and 6,81,795 were male students. The latest update on Bihar Board 12th result 2023 is it is expected any time by March 20. Along with the announcement of result, BSEB will also release pass percentage and other Bihar Board 12 result statistics highlights.Till then, students can check stream-wise last year's pass percentage and other details below.

Bihar Board 12 Result Stream-Wise Pass Percentage

The updated information regarding BSEB result 2023 pass percentage will be provided after the release of result. Here, students can go through the table to check last year's Bihar Board 12 pass percentage and other statistics details.

Years Commerce Arts Science 2022 90.38% 79.53% 79.81% 2021 91.48% 77.97% 77.628% 2020 93.26% 81.44% 77.39% 2019 93.02% 76.5% 81.2% 2018 91.32% 61.32% 44.71% 2017 37.13% 73.76% 30.11% 2016 73.13% 56% 67%

Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Latest Updates

BSEB will declare the result for all three streams - Bihar Board Science, Arts, and Commerce. As per the latest updates, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore is expected to release the official date and time regarding the announcement of Bihar Board 12th result 2023 today or tomorrow. As of now, the official Bihar Board 12 result date and time is not confirmed. However, it is likely that the BSEB 12th result for all Science, Commerce and Arts Streams will be released by March 10, 2023.

