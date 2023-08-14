Bihar Govt. Announces Rs 10,000 Reward for Class 10 Government School Students Securing First Division

Bihar Board Matric 1st Division Scholarship 2023: Bihar Education Department has planned to give Rs 10, 000 to the class 10 students who have passed with first division. The scheme is valid for the students of government schools. The authorities will be providing the prize money under the Mukhyamantri Balak Balika Protsahan Yojna.

In order to avail the prize money, students having 1st divisions must apply on the official website: medhasoft.bih.nic.in. It must be noted that the last date to apply for the scheme is August 30, 2023. The motive of this scheme is to encourage students for higher studies as well the promotion of education among boys and girls.

The official tweet of the Bihar Education Department reads, “Rs 10,000 will be given through DBT to the boys and girls of 10th class who have passed in the first division from the government school of the state.

Details Required for Bihar Board Matric 1st Division Scholarship 2023

Check out the list of mandatory details below:

Registration number

Mobile number

Alternative mobile number

Email ID

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Aadhaar details

Student's name

Parent’s Name

District Name

Roll No

Division

Total marks

How to Register for Bihar Board Matric 1st Division Scholarship 2023?

Follow the given below steps to apply for the scheme:

Step 1: Visit the official website: medhasoft.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Mukhyamantri Balak Balika Protsahan Yojna application link

Step 3: Read the instructions and proceed to fill application form

Step 4: Upload necessary documents and submit the form

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

After the registration process is completed, the education dept. will verify the bank account details and then publish the list of students with their registration and payment status.

