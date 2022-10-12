Bihar DElEd Result 2022 (OUT): Check Bihar D.El.Ed 1st, 2nd Year Result at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar DElEd Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) has announced Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 1st and 2nd Year results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check Bihar DElEd result 2022 at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates have to use their roll number, roll code, and date of birth to download the Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2022. Earlier, the board released the answer key of Bihar D.EL.Ed answer key on 23rd September. Further, the DElEd final answer key has been prepared considering the valid representations on the provisional answer key. Based on that, the Bihar DElEd result 2022 has been announced.

Bihar DElEd Result 2022 Tweet

How To Check Bihar DElEd Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd Year Exam?

To check Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 1st and 2nd Year results 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. On the homepage, click on result tab. On the new page click on - View/Print Result of D.El.Ed Session 2021-23 1st Year, Exam 2022 or View/Print Result of D.El.Ed Session 2021-23 2nd Year, Exam 2022.

A new login page will appear on the screen. Now candidates have to enter their roll number, roll code, date of birth and other asked details. They must click on the submit tab and on the new page Bihar D.El.Ed result will appear on the screen.

About Bihar D.El.Ed 2022

Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education exam 2022 is held for admission to D.El.Ed course in over 300 participating colleges of Bihar. These colleges include 54 government colleges and 252 non-government colleges. Candidates qualifying the exam will be eligible to work as primary and upper primary teachers in schools across the state.