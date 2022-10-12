    World School Rankings 2022: Delhi Schools at Top Spot in State Government School Ranking

    Government Schools in Delhi among the top-ranking government schools in recently released Education World School Rankings. Check the complete list of schools from across the country which are placed in the top 10.

    Updated: Oct 12, 2022 16:32 IST
    World School Ranking 2022
    World School Ranking 2022

    World School Ranking: Two schools from Delhi have been ranked in the Top 2 Best schools according to the latest Education World School Rankings. According to the ranking list released, Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Dwarka and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar have been placed at Number 1 and 2 on the State Government School Ranking List. 

    Along with these, three other Delhi Government schools have been placed in the top 10 list. These include Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Rohini, Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 5 Dwarka,  and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Surajmal, Vihar.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to congratulate the Delhi Education Department stating that he is proud of Team Education which once again has taken Delhi Government schools to the top of the Education World School Rankings with the best state government schools in India. He also congratulated the departments for the feat.

    Check the Complete Ranking Here

    Education World School Rankings - Government Schools

    The list of government schools that have made it to the Top 10 List of World School Ranking in India is given below. 

    Rank 

    School

    City 

    State

    1

    Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka, Delhi

    Delhi

    New Delhi

    2

    Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar, Delhi

    Delhi

    New Delhi

    3

    GVHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode

    Kozhikode

    Kerala

    4

    Worli Seaface Mumbai Public English School

    Mumbai

    Maharashtra

    5

    Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Hatiota, Ganjam

    Ganjam

    Odisha 

    6

    Jadavpur Vidyapith, Kolkata

    Kolkata

    West Bengal

    7

    Government Model Senior Secondary School, Manimajra, Chandigarh

    Chandigarh

    Punjab

    8

    Government Model Sr Sec School, Sector 16, Chandigarh

    Chandigarh

    Haryana

    9

    Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 11 Rohini, Delhi

    Delhi

    New Delhi

    9

    Model School, TT Nagar, Bhopal

    Bhopal

    Madhya Pradesh

    9

    Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 5 Dwarka, Delhi

    Delhi

    Delhi

    10

    Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Surajmal Vihar, Delhi

    Delhi

    Delhi

    Also Read: JNU UG Admission 2022 Registration Ends Today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Check JNU Merit List Release Date Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories