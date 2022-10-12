World School Rankings 2022: Delhi Schools at Top Spot in State Government School Ranking

World School Ranking: Two schools from Delhi have been ranked in the Top 2 Best schools according to the latest Education World School Rankings. According to the ranking list released, Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Dwarka and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar have been placed at Number 1 and 2 on the State Government School Ranking List.

Along with these, three other Delhi Government schools have been placed in the top 10 list. These include Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Rohini, Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 5 Dwarka, and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Surajmal, Vihar.

Proud of my Team Education



Once again,Delhi Govt Schools top the Education World School Rankings, with the best state govt school in India, and 5 of top 10 state govt schools of the country being from Delhi



Congratulations to Team Education on this amazing feat. pic.twitter.com/ePhUYHhZG5 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 12, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to congratulate the Delhi Education Department stating that he is proud of Team Education which once again has taken Delhi Government schools to the top of the Education World School Rankings with the best state government schools in India. He also congratulated the departments for the feat.

Check the Complete Ranking Here

Education World School Rankings - Government Schools

The list of government schools that have made it to the Top 10 List of World School Ranking in India is given below.

Rank School City State 1 Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka, Delhi Delhi New Delhi 2 Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar, Delhi Delhi New Delhi 3 GVHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode Kozhikode Kerala 4 Worli Seaface Mumbai Public English School Mumbai Maharashtra 5 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Hatiota, Ganjam Ganjam Odisha 6 Jadavpur Vidyapith, Kolkata Kolkata West Bengal 7 Government Model Senior Secondary School, Manimajra, Chandigarh Chandigarh Punjab 8 Government Model Sr Sec School, Sector 16, Chandigarh Chandigarh Haryana 9 Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 11 Rohini, Delhi Delhi New Delhi 9 Model School, TT Nagar, Bhopal Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 9 Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 5 Dwarka, Delhi Delhi Delhi 10 Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Surajmal Vihar, Delhi Delhi Delhi

Also Read: JNU UG Admission 2022 Registration Ends Today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Check JNU Merit List Release Date Here